30 Years of Life-Saving Care: Celebrating the Trauma and Emergency Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre

Title: Madrid’s Trauma and Emergency Intensive Care Unit Celebrates 30 Years of Saving Lives

Quick decision-making and teamwork are crucial in providing life-saving care to patients, and these qualities are especially evident in the professionals of the Trauma and Emergency Intensive Care Unit (Ucite) at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre. This esteemed department, which has been at the forefront of Madrid’s emergencies for three decades, is celebrating its 30th anniversary after caring for over 15,000 patients.

Dr. Mario Chico Fernandez, a specialist in Intensive Medicine and a key member of the unit since its inception, emphasizes the importance of a strict protocol in their operations. He believes that having a well-defined plan allows for greater adaptability, as emergency situations often require quick thinking and flexibility.

The Ucite team consists of nine doctors, 38 nurses, 17 Nursing auxiliary care technicians, and three orderlies, all with extensive experience and clearly defined roles. Dr. Fernandez emphasizes the necessity of teamwork, stating that it is impossible to work alone in emergency situations. He recognizes that decision-making under pressure is a critical skill, and healthcare professionals must possess a combination of personal and professional qualities to excel in this demanding environment.

Working at Ucite is known to have an “expiration date” due to its intense nature, as the unit operates 24/7, 365 days a year. Throughout the unit’s history, it has witnessed the evolution of medical equipment, the expansion of diagnostic imaging tests, and adaptations to societal and hospital needs, particularly during times of crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unit has been involved in significant events that have impacted Madrid in recent years, including the 11M attack, the Madrid Arena incident, and the Spanair accident. In addition to providing exceptional patient care, Ucite also plays a vital role in teaching and research. Each year, approximately 30 medical residents (MIR) from different specialties receive training at Ucite, contributing to the professional development of future healthcare providers. The unit also collaborates with undergraduate programs in medicine and nursing, ensuring the continuous education and training of healthcare professionals.

Regarding research, Dr. Fernandez expresses satisfaction with the unit’s active involvement. Ucite engages in numerous trials and research projects, focusing on various aspects of emergency medicine, including the study of socioeconomic determinants in traumatic pathology. On average, the unit publishes fifteen items per year and contributes to book chapters.

Dr. Fernandez recalls his journey in the unit, initially joining as a medical resident two years after its establishment in 1993. In 2000, he became a deputy of the unit and has been leading it for the past seven years. He describes working in emergency medicine as a dream come true and highlights the incredible passion he has for saving lives in critical situations.

As Ucite celebrates its 30th anniversary, the unit’s dedication to providing exceptional care, fostering medical education, and contributing to groundbreaking research remains unwavering. It continues to be a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength for the people of Madrid and beyond, showcasing the remarkable commitment and expertise of its healthcare professionals.

