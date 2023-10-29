300 Students Left without a Gym: Funding Uncertainty for Einaudi School in Primavalle

300 Students Left Without Gym at Einaudi School in Primavalle

Sara Mechelli | October 28, 2023

The gym at Einaudi School in Primavalle has been closed for a year due to safety concerns, leaving 300 students without a proper facility to exercise and practice sports. Currently, the only alternative available to students is a dimly lit basement area with ping pong tables and table football, which is not ideal for sports activities.

The school community has been mobilizing to demand the completion of the promised renovation for the gym, which has been stalled due to necessary changes to the project. Students have created an online petition and have garnered support from Elodie, a singer from Quartaccio who is considered a champion of the suburbs.

Giuseppe Strazzera, the councilor for Public Works of Municipality XIV, clarified that the funds for the renovation have not been diverted elsewhere and are still available in the restricted multi-year budget. However, the building was declared unusable by Civil Engineers, necessitating a total remodulation of the initial project. The building is almost a hundred years old and requires special attention to ensure structural integrity.

The Civil Engineers have requested some additions to the project, which have been submitted this week. The Municipality is now awaiting the final decision on the proposed plan. Once the plan is approved, the executive project will be modified and put out for tender. Strazzera acknowledged that additional funds may be necessary to complete the intervention.

The exact timeline for the gym to reopen remains unknown, causing frustration among the students and sports organizations that used the facility.

The M5s (Five Star Movement) commented on the situation, criticizing the Democratic-led XIV Municipality for initially denying responsibility for the gym and eliminating the funding allocated in 2018 for maintenance. They highlighted the efforts of the students and teachers in advocating for the gym’s renovation and pledged to ensure that the necessary funds are effectively allocated in the budget.

The closure of the gym at Einaudi School in Primavalle has posed significant challenges for the students, who are eager to resume their physical activities. The school community hopes that the necessary renovations will be completed soon, providing the students with a safe and suitable facility for sports and exercise.

