Tomorrow, April 14, is World Health Day Chagas disease (American trypanosomiasis): This year’s edition is accompanied by the slogan ‘Universal care and surveillance of Chagas disease from the first level of health care’. Declared on the occasion of the 72nd Assembly of the WHO-World Health Organization on 20 May 2019, it is celebrated on 14 April, the day on which the Brazilian doctor and researcher Carlos Chagas, in 1909, diagnosed the first human case of the disease on a little girl from two years named Berenice.

It is a little known pathology, despite the estimated 6-7 million people affected worldwide. Due to the migratory movements of the Latin American population, Chagas disease is not only present in endemic areas of the 22 Latin American countries, but also in non-endemic areas such as Canada, some western Pacific countries and many European countries including , for some years, also Italy.

It is part of the neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and has a great impact on the health of the affected people due to possible cardiac and gastroenterological complications. It is estimated that only 1% of affected individuals worldwide have access to treatment both because they are unaware of being ill and because there are few centers that provide diagnosis and treatment and are involved in active research. The WHO objectives to be achieved in 2030 for the elimination of Chagas disease as a public health problem are basically two: 1) the elimination of the transmission of the disease (including that through blood donations and organ transplants) ; 2) the extension of the treatment to 75% of those affected.

The Aoup has been involved since the entry into force of the Ministerial Decree of 2 November 2015 in the serological screening of blood donors at risk, for all transfusion centers in the vast north-west Tuscany area. To date, thanks to the collaboration of the Program ‘Monitoring of parasitosis and formulation of diagnostic algorithms’ of the Aoup (head Fabrizio Bruschi, full professor of Parasitology and parasitic diseases) with the Departmental Section of Mycological Microbiology (director Antonella Lupetti, associate professor of Microbiology and clinical microbiology) more than 3,000 blood donors were serologically tested, which in the vast majority of cases resulted negative and therefore suitable for donation.