“The Federation of Pharmacists confirms the growing unavailability of some categories of medicines that is being registered throughout the national territory. Already before the summer we had reported to the institutions the shortage of some commonly used drugs, in particular painkillers and anti-inflammatories, due to greater use of these products for the home treatment of Covid symptoms. The increase in requests adds to the effects of the international crisis that penalize the entire drug supply chain, causing obvious inconvenience for patients “, said Andrea Mandelli, president of Federation of the Orders of Italian Pharmacists (Fofi), interviewed by TV expansion.

“The supply difficulties – explained Mandelli – concern the active ingredients, but also the materials necessary for the packaging of pharmaceutical products such as the glass of the vials, the aluminum film that closes the blister or the plastic shaped to house the tablets. C ‘then there is the problem of the increase in the costs of energy and expensive fuel which are passed on to the manufacturing companies and the distribution chain, since there are no possible fluctuations in the price of drugs which is decided by the state “.

“For this reason, – he concludes – we join in the appeal addressed to politics by all the players in the supply chain to tackle as soon as possible, and with a system vision, a complex issue that closely concerns health and the right to care of the Italians. We trench operators promptly reported the problem and took action to compensate for the shortcomings of some industrial medicines, in particular for pediatric use, by setting up the preparations in the laboratory and dispensing them without the need for a medical prescription. once again, they proved to be a fundamental element in achieving proximity to care, proximity which is a real need for the country “.

“The invitation to citizens remains to avoid unnecessary rushes for the hoarding of medicines and to contact their trusted pharmacist who is always available to inform and guide the choice of the drug”, is the final message of the president of Fofi.