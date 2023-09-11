31 Migrants Depart Sinnai for New Destinations: A Step Towards a Brighter Future

85 Migrants from Trieste to Leave Sinnai for New Destinations

In a show of unity and humanitarianism, the town of Sinnai in Sardinia will bid farewell to 31 of the 85 migrants who arrived at the beginning of September. These migrants initially found hospitality in Trieste after traveling the Balkan route.

The Prefecture of Cagliari has communicated the names of the first group of migrants to leave Sinnai to the Red Cross and the Municipality. They will be heading to destinations such as Villanovaforru, Sanluri, Decimoputzu, and Villaspeciosa. Most of these migrants are Pakistani, seeking better opportunities and a brighter future.

“We greet everyone, wishing them a future according to their dreams. In Sinnai, as agreed, they arrived in transit and didn’t cause any problems. We had a duty to host them, and we acted conscientiously and in accordance with the law,” stated Mayor Tarcisio Anedda.

The mayor further emphasized the importance of collaboration during this national emergency. “We are faced with a national emergency: we all have a duty to collaborate to guarantee hospitality to people who have escaped war and hunger,” Mayor Anedda added.

This coordinated effort between the local authorities, the Red Cross, and the municipality showcases the compassionate approach when dealing with the global refugee crisis. The town of Sinnai has played its part in offering temporary shelter and support to these migrants.

The departure of these migrants from Sinnai marks a new chapter in their journey, filled with hope, uncertainty, and dreams of a better life. It serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those fleeing from war-torn regions and the shared responsibility we have in providing them with the support and opportunities they deserve.

