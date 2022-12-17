ANCONA – The Australian flu is spreading rapidly also in the Marche region. Typical symptoms consist of high fever between 38°C and 40°C, chills, headache, sore throat, muscle and bone pain, tiredness and weakness, dry cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, inappetence. Almost 32,000 cases have been reported at a local level and the Marche Region has announced that it has 374,000 doses of flu vaccine available with the vaccination campaign that started on 18 October. “The 138 pharmacies that have joined the vaccination campaign (133 for covid) have so far received over 5,500 doses to be administered at their request because the vaccine must be booked in the pharmacy,” explains the councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini. The ISS underlines that most people recover within a week without requiring special medical treatment, and in the patient who does not have other pathologies, the flu rarely gives rise to complications.

Obviously there are those who must exercise more caution such as frail people, such as pregnant women, the elderly, children between 6 months and 5 years, patients with chronic diseases or undergoing therapies that weaken the immune system, the seriously obese and the staff sanitary.

In these cases the flu vaccine plays a primary role because it allows you to prevent the flu. There are not only pharmacies to get vaccinated against the flu in the Marches: like every year, the flu vaccination campaign is mainly entrusted to General Practitioners and Pediatricians of Free Choice. The Hygiene and Public Health Services collaborate in the activities and the vaccine can also be administered at the Population Vaccination Points (PVP) in conjunction with the anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccination “.

The vaccine is administered, on a voluntary basis, to people aged 60 years and over and to all other categories: residents of long-term care and elderly facilities, people at high risk of flu-related complications or hospitalization , family members and contacts of subjects at high risk of complications, pregnant women, health professionals and other subjects involved in public services of primary collective interest and blood donors.

The flu vaccination is also strongly recommended for children aged 6 months – 6 years, to protect the pediatric population (which is currently the most affected by the flu) and to reduce the circulation of the flu virus (for the pediatric range there are 7500 nasal spray vaccines). «For these categories – concludes Saltamartini – the vaccine is free, but anyone can get vaccinated by their doctor, or in the pharmacy, at the public health and hygiene services or at the vaccination points of the population. Based on the subjective conditions, it is good to evaluate the opportunity to get vaccinated: the priority must be to secure the weakest categories, mainly the elderly and frail”.