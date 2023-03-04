Home Health 33 billion in revenues. The moves to Ita
Health

by admin
«Lufthansa is back, Lufthansa is back» says the CEO of the German company Carsten Spohr with satisfaction.

«Lufthansa is back, Lufthansa is back» says the CEO of the German company Carsten Spohr with satisfaction. He does so by illustrating the 2002 financial statements which close, after two difficult years, with an operating profit soaring to 1.5 billion and revenues doubled to 33 billion. The crisis, linked to the Covid, is now behind us and the results are well above the most optimistic forecasts, so much so that the carrier’s programs include almost 20,000 new hires over the next two years, at a rate of 1,000 a month, in addition to the purchase, for 7 .5 billion, of 22 latest generation aircraft. The expansion strategy passes through Ita even if Sphor does not exclude, perhaps for tactics, looking to Tap, the Portuguese company, to consolidate the continental leadership.

THE PERSPECTIVES

“The Italian market – he says at the press conference – is strategic for us and investment in Ita is fundamental”. Negotiations with the Ministry of Economy “are taking place in a positive and constructive way”. In other words, we’re really in the final stages.
Il closing, barring unforeseen events, should arrive at the end of March. “An alliance – underlines the top manager – which would be positive for both Italy and Europe with a view to consolidating”. At the moment, explains Spohr, “the priority for Lufthansa is Ita but this does not mean that we are only focused in this sense and that we are not looking at any other opportunities”. It must be said that Tap, the Portuguese airline, is also of interest to the Air France group which, surprisingly, has instead abandoned the front of the former Alitalia.

The financial director of Lufthansa, Remco Steenbergen, also intervened in the negotiations with the MEF. «We want to add Ita to our portfolio and make it profitable. At the moment it is making a loss but the synergies are there and this is what we are discussing », he explains. The German group, as known, is preparing to take 40% of Ita through a reserved capital increase for an outlay of between 250 and 300 million euros. The goal is to arrive at a preliminary sale by the end of March. Cologne will also have the option to purchase the remaining shares held by the Mef and thus increase to 100%, with a view to consolidating the airline sector.
Also yesterday, the group, which expects to return to dividends next year, renewed the CEO’s mandate for another five years, until the end of 2028.

