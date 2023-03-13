The chikungunya scare is making headlines in South America, where the viral disease has recorded over 100,000 cases and 33 deaths. This disease, transmitted by mosquitoes, causes high fever and severe joint pain which can last weeks or even months.

The spread of chikungunya is worrying health authorities and the local population. Find out the details in the article.

Causes and symptoms of chikungunya

Chikungunya is a febrile viral illness. It is mainly found in Africa and Southeast Asia and is transmitted by mosquitoes.

High fever, severe muscle and joint pains are typical symptoms of Chikungunya. The disease usually heals without consequences.

However, the cure can only be symptomatic, but the triggering virus cannot be cured.

Chikungunya is caused by the Chikungunya virus (CHIK virus). The pathogen is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes (such as the Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus ).

The name Chikungunya comes from Tanzania. In the Makonde language it means something like “to stoop” or “to stoop”, which indicates the typical symptoms of Chikungunya, i.e. stooping in pain.

In the course of global warming, mosquitoes that can transmit the virus are now also found in Europe. In 2007 and 2017, there were outbreaks with several hundred cases. Isolated transmissions have also occurred in France in recent years.

Now it’s time for South America. In fact, in the first three months of 2023, 115,000 cases and 33 deaths have already been recorded. The most affected countries at the moment appear to be Paraguay and Brazil.

Measures to prevent the spread of chikungunya

The only preventative measure when traveling to affected countries is, currently, protection against mosquito bites. It is recommended to wear loose, long-sleeved insecticide-treated clothing, apply mosquito repellent day and night, and sleep under a mosquito net.