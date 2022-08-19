Beyond Identity conducted a survey of 10,003 US users about the security and privacy of mobile phones in iOS and Android systems. In the survey, 76% of Apple users felt that iOS was more secure. Among Android users, 74% of users also believe that iOS is more secure, of which 49% of Android users consider switching to iPhone to improve mobile security and protect privacy.

In addition, some users said that using the iPhone 13 Pro Max felt safer than using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The survey also includes how Apple and Android users are affected by cloud services. Among them, 20% of Apple iCloud Keyring users feel that the security factor is very high, and only 13% of Android users feel that Google Password Manager is more secure than Apple iCloud Keyring.

27% of Apple users feel extremely secure when using iCloud, compared to 22% for Google Drive. Because the official version of iOS 16 will be officially released next month, 33% of Android users plan to switch to the iPhone, and users like the security feature of the new Lockdown mode in iOS 16.

The survey also found that iPhone users typically have six-digit lock screen passwords instead of four, placing more emphasis on security features.