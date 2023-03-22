The new Policlinico of Palermo will be built inside the Parco d’Orleans owned by the University and will have an estimated cost of 348 million euros. With a note signed by the extraordinary commissioner of the university hospital, Salvatore Iacolino, and by the rector of the University of Palermo, Massimo Midiri, the document representing the idea and the essential characteristics of the project relating to the construction of the new university hospital which will have a high technological and welfare content.

A competition of ideas will be announced for the realization. The financial coverage of the intervention is ensured by the funds envisaged by article 20 of law 67/88, distributed 95% by the State and 5% by the Region.

“I thank the regional administration – says Iacolino – and in particular the president of the Region Renato Schifani and the councilor for health Giovanna Volo, for the sensitivity and concreteness with which he decided to share our proposal to deliver to the metropolitan area Palermo a new university hospital complex in which to enhance the excellent medicine of this university hospital, especially in terms of assistance, combining, at the same time, and in the best possible way, the aforementioned functions with the aspects of teaching and research. of the construction of the new building will be the centrality of the patient, the humanization and clarity of the treatment paths with precision medicine”.

“Months ago we launched an appeal emphasizing the urgent need to have a new Polyclinic – declares the rector Massimo Midiri -. Today, thanks to the president Schifani and the councilor Volo, we are at the beginning of a new era that will allow us to replace the current structural and plant engineering inadequacy, which has repercussions on the healthcare organization, with a 4.0 building, equipped with the best technologies also from an energy and environmental point of view and the driving force behind a complete integration of the university component with the hospital component. , able to provide answers to future evolutions of medicine and specialized treatments not only for Sicilian patients, but also for those coming from other areas of the country”.

The area identified for the construction of the new hospital covers an area of ​​approximately 30,000 square metres. In the guidelines sent to the councilorship, the construction of a single building with 4 floors is assumed with a total gross surface area used as a hospital equal to approximately 80,000 square meters in addition to 30,000 square meters of underground parking.

A single block of high architectural and technological quality with approximately 470 beds with high technological and welfare content, responsible not only for treatment and assistance, diagnosis and therapy, but also for research, training and teaching. “The objective of the project must be to create – continues Iacolino – a hospital structure that guarantees excellent architectural, managerial and organizational standards in order to provide an adequate response to the health needs of the population”.

With the construction of the new hospital, where particular attention will be paid to hotel comfort which significantly affects the perceived quality of the user, the current structure in via del Vespro can be converted into a campus with the redefinition of local services, in order to provide prevention services, specialist diagnostics, with low care intensity, directing the citizen to a more appropriate use of health services, and finally providing for training, research and teaching activities.

“The buildings and open spaces of the current headquarters in via del Vespro will be improved from a building and technological point of view – concludes the rector Midiri – The aim is to develop, through the introduction of service functions, refreshments and of conviviality, the livability of students, teachers, healthcare and technical personnel and the various users who gravitate to the healthcare ecosystem”. In the coming days, the regional government will prepare the necessary measures to define and finance the project proposal, sending it to the Ministry of Health for final approval.

This is the comment of the president of the Region, Renato Schifani: “The construction of a new, modern and efficient structure for the Policlinico of Palermo will contribute to strengthening the public hospital offer aimed at Sicilians and, in particular, to citizens of the western part of the Isola. The Region will support, for its part, the project presented by the extraordinary commissioner, Iacolino, and by the rector of the University, Midiri. The new structure – adds the governor – will allow for an increase in health services and will help reduce the lists of waiting, will offer medical and healthcare personnel suitable work and research environments and patients the possibility of being treated in comfortable, safe and dignified places.A project that goes in the direction indicated by my government’s program which, with the councilor for Salute, Volo, we are carrying on: the strengthening of the Sicilian health system, which must have nothing to envy to those of other regions of Italy lia, in terms of professionalism and structures. We are working to achieve this goal – concludes Schifani – and to give all territories ever better health care”.