[MOBILE]OnePlus Ace Pro, the national version of OnePlus’ flagship 10T in the second half of the year, was officially released in China earlier; it was as low as RMB 3,499 (approximately HK$4,070), bringing a Snapdragon 8+ chipset, with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 High-speed storage platform.

The National Bank OnePlus Ace Pro provides Hessian and cyan fog color options. The whole line adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, and LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 storage platform. It has three storage configurations of 12+256, 16+256 and 16+512. The domestic prices are respectively It is RMB 3,499 (approximately HK$4,070), RMB 3,799 (approximately HK$4,420) and RMB 4,299 (approximately HK$5,000).

The basic configuration of the OnePlus Ace Pro is similar to the overseas version of the 10T. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen, corresponding to a 120Hz frame refresh rate and has a front screen ratio of 93.4%; in terms of photography, it has a 50-megapixel OIS main mirror and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It forms a three-camera module with a 2-megapixel macro. The manufacturer also mentioned at the press conference that OnePlus Ace Pro will develop games for “League of Legends”, “Peace Elite”, Unity engine, and even “Genshin Impact” and other works to provide exclusive game experience enhancement and fine-tuning, and announced that it will launch OnePlus in October Ace Pro x “Genshin Impact” “Walnut” limited edition mobile phone.

Source: OnePlus (China)

