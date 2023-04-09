April 08, 202313:37

It does not stop the wake of migrants dead in the central Mediterranean, marked in recent days by weather conditions that make navigation prohibitive. The umpteenth tragedy took place off the coast of Tunisia where there was a shipwreck involving, according to what was announced by the Afroplanete.com site, a boat with a total of 49 people on board, which sank probably due to rough seas and the poor conditions of the vessel. The coast guard recovered a total of 35 bodies while 17 migrants were rescued.

A shipwreck that comes a few days after another tragedy that also took place off the coast of the North African country, when two boats sank. In all, there were 29 confirmed victims, of 11 different African nationalities.

The first of the two boats had left from Jebeniana (Sfax) and was wrecked during the night 36 miles off the Tunisian coast, causing 21 victims, recovered also thanks to the contribution of some fishing boats. The second boat instead sank off the coast of Mahdia and in this case the coast guard announced that they had recovered the bodies of 8 people, managing to save 11 migrants from various sub-Saharan African countries.

In recent weeks, the number of departures from Tunisia has soared: last night the coast guard blocked 5 departure attempts, rescuing 231 people aboard boats in distress. The majority of the migrants rescued came from various sub-Saharan African countries, while 59 are Tunisian. And 10 others were stopped in Nabeul, Sousse and Monastir before they put to sea.

Numbers that add up to those from the beginning of the year: in the first three months of 2023 there are 500 departures that the Tunisian coast guard managed to foil while rescues at sea involved 14,406 people, of which 13,138 from various countries from sub-Saharan Africa and 1,268 of Tunisian nationality. The stretch of coast most used for departures, according to the Tunis National Guard, was found to be that of the regions of Sfax and Mahdia, where in the first part of the year 388 departures were blocked with 13,259 migrants rescued.

According to the same source, during the operations to prevent irregular immigration, 63 people involved in organizing illegal crossings were arrested, with the seizure of 135 boats and 12 vehicles. However, tragedies that do not stop the departures, as demonstrated by the new landings that took place in Lampedusa after a few days of respite due to bad weather.

84 migrants arrived on the island on Friday, including 15 Tunisians and an unknown group of Syrians, including a woman, who disembarked after being rescued by a finance police patrol boat. It was the first landing after five days of bad weather and stormy seas. The migrants reported that they left Monastir in Tunisia at midnight on Thursday, paying 3,000 dinars. And the script was repeated on Saturday, with 134 new arrivals in the space of a few hours in Lampedusa.

These are two boats that set sail from Sfax and were rescued by a finance police patrol boat and a Frontex vehicle. On the first hull, a 9-metre wooden boat, there were 85 Tunisians, including 19 minors and 8 women, who reported having paid 2,000 Tunisian dinars for the crossing.

On the other hand, 49 were crammed into the second 6-metre long cart, including 6 minors and 14 women, who said they were originally from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Mali. Since the beginning of the year, according to the Interior Ministry, 28,285 migrants have arrived in Italy, of these 5,094 from the Ivory Coast, 3,921 from Guinea, 2,778 from Pakistan and 2,210 from Tunisia.

The relocation of Cutro’s survivors is underway Meanwhile, the relocation of survivors is underway tragedy of Cutro (Croton). Palazzo Chigi explained that “there are 76 applicants for international protection” and “after the meeting at Palazzo Chigi by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with the survivors and relatives of the victims, the requests were examined, brought to the attention of the institutions and European partners, and the commitments made by the government have been respected”.

