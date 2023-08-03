3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation

3B Scientific

3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, today announced that the company has reached an agreement to acquire Lifecast Body Simulation.

Founded in 2017, Lifecast has developed a line of highly accurate and lifelike medical simulation manikins that are transforming the way medical simulation and education is delivered and received. Designed and produced at the renowned Elstree Film Studios in London and in Sarasota, Florida, each doll exhibits a remarkable level of realism and the highest quality.

Todd A. Murray, CEO, 3B Scientific commented, “Lifecast Body Simulation is a globally recognized brand known for its highly realistic, versatile puppets and continuous innovation. We are very excited to welcome Lifecast to the 3B Scientific family where, combined with our strength in manufacturing and distribution, we will continue our collective mission of advancing medical and healthcare education worldwide.”

Dave Halliwell, Lifecast Co-Founder and Director, commented, “With 3B’s expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we are taking our product pipeline to the next level and ensuring we bring the best solutions to market. By joining forces with 3B Scientific, we not only expand our sales reach, but also gain access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. Together we want to revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact on the way healthcare professionals are trained.”

Information on 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, founded in Hamburg in 1948, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators for medical education at all levels. The 3B Scientific group of companies has an extensive range of high-quality education and simulation products and is represented in over 120 countries worldwide. With this far-reaching platform, 3B Scientific continues to advance its mission: advancing medical and health education worldwide.

For more information about 3B Scientific, visit: www.3bscientific.com

Information about Lifecast Body Simulation

Based at Elstree Film Studios, London, Lifecast Body Simulation has developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike ‘bodies’ that are transforming the way medical simulation and education is delivered. Lifecast offers a wide range of puppets , including preterm and newborn babies, children and adults, both young and old – all with a wide range of ethnic options.

To learn more about Lifecast, visit: www.lifecastbodysim.com

