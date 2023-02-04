Home Health 3M Italia Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

3M Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin
3M Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public announcements to all manufacturers/distributors of medical devices operating in the Italian territory affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of 6 October 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of exceeding the ceiling for medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09526/2022 of 11.28.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13855/2022 3M Italia srl ​​/ Ministry of Health

Attachments:

Decree (PDF 111.4 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Instance (PDF 0.69 Mb)

See also  Here are 3 things you need to know before eating tomato: "amazing"

You may also like

How often do you wash your pajamas? And...

AUSL Modena – When the eyes get sick...

The specific contracts of the PNRR

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG – INFUSOMAT¿ SPACE LINE...

DZ inflatable balloons – DZ Party

international operation “SHIELD III”, 93 websites blocked, 21...

O Caps – in pharmacy – it works...

Lula President and Brazilian health care

THE READY TO COOK – TASTASALE (item code...

Drug shortage, table at the Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy