3rd German-Chinese Conference for TCM in Berlin and digital

Berlin – For the third time, the German-Chinese Society for Health Care Management GmbH (DCG-Health GmbH) and the multiple award-winning doctors from the Guangdong Hospital for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, China are inviting to the German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine ! At the two-day conference, high-ranking German and Chinese TCM speakers take turns in binational lecture sessions and also offers a versatile platform for the exchange between physicians, alternative practitioners, health experts and those interested in TCM.

The conference will be from September 13-14, 2023 on the premises of the Empress Friedrich Foundation for medical training in Berlin take place. Alternatively, participants can cancel the event by digital live stream track. Medical participants can also receive CME continuing education points.

On September 13th, the focus will be on the different perspectives and approaches of Western and Chinese medicine. Particular attention is paid to the integration of TCM in hospitals and the potential of its implementation in Germany. Aspects of quality assurance are also discussed and current research projects and innovative concepts are presented. To round off the day with inspiring conversations, all participants are warmly welcomed 7:00 p.m. for a get-together invited to the premises of the Empress Friedrich Foundation.

On the second day of the conference, September 14th, the important topic of remuneration for TCM services will be the focus. In particular, the reimbursement and assumption of costs by health insurance companies are discussed. Furthermore, the innovative power of TCM in medical treatment, for example in the case of long covid and in dietetics, is shown using exciting practical examples. In addition, various application scenarios for herbs and medicinal products will be presented.

Further information on the conference and registration options at www.tcm-konferenz.com.