Home » 3rd German-Chinese Conference for TCM in Berlin and digital
Health

3rd German-Chinese Conference for TCM in Berlin and digital

by admin
3rd German-Chinese Conference for TCM in Berlin and digital

Berlin – For the third time, the German-Chinese Society for Health Care Management GmbH (DCG-Health GmbH) and the multiple award-winning doctors from the Guangdong Hospital for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, China are inviting to the German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine ! At the two-day conference, high-ranking German and Chinese TCM speakers take turns in binational lecture sessions and also offers a versatile platform for the exchange between physicians, alternative practitioners, health experts and those interested in TCM.

The conference will be from September 13-14, 2023 on the premises of the Empress Friedrich Foundation for medical training in Berlin take place. Alternatively, participants can cancel the event by digital live stream track. Medical participants can also receive CME continuing education points.

On September 13th, the focus will be on the different perspectives and approaches of Western and Chinese medicine. Particular attention is paid to the integration of TCM in hospitals and the potential of its implementation in Germany. Aspects of quality assurance are also discussed and current research projects and innovative concepts are presented. To round off the day with inspiring conversations, all participants are warmly welcomed 7:00 p.m. for a get-together invited to the premises of the Empress Friedrich Foundation.

On the second day of the conference, September 14th, the important topic of remuneration for TCM services will be the focus. In particular, the reimbursement and assumption of costs by health insurance companies are discussed. Furthermore, the innovative power of TCM in medical treatment, for example in the case of long covid and in dietetics, is shown using exciting practical examples. In addition, various application scenarios for herbs and medicinal products will be presented.

Further information on the conference and registration options at www.tcm-konferenz.com.

You may also like

Chicken, why should you immediately look for white...

Three Foods to Avoid for Lowering Cholesterol Levels...

Studies: Glasses with a blue light filter probably...

More natural dentures mimicking the human body

The Ultimate Guide to Nutrition for Muscle Building

Purpose of life: “I wonder why I live...

how to estimate the biological age and the...

Understanding the Link Between High Cholesterol and Urban...

Call for voluntary transfer competition to fill vacant...

AND… STAY HEALTHY. SNAKE BITES

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy