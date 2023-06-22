3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine in Berlin and …

DCG-Health

The 3rd German-Chinese Conference on Traditional Chinese Medicine will take place from September 13th to 14th, 2023. In cooperation with the Guangdong Hospital for Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Guangzhou, China, the German-Chinese Society for Health Care Management GmbH (DCG-Health GmbH) from Berlin is presenting a versatile platform for exchange between TCM experts.

The conference brings together physicians, non-medical practitioners, health experts and interested parties from Germany and China on the premises of the Kaiserin-Friedrich-Foundation for continuing medical education in Berlin. Alternatively, participants can follow the event via digital live stream. High-level lectures, the exchange of experience and knowledge, and interpreters on site and digitally promote bilateral exchange. Medical participants can also receive CME continuing education points.

On the first day of the conference, September 13th, the focus is on the different perspectives and approaches of western and eastern medicine. Particular attention is paid to the integration of TCM in hospitals and the potential of its implementation in Germany. Aspects of quality assurance are also discussed and current research projects and innovative concepts are presented. To round off the day with inspiring discussions, all participants and exhibitors are cordially invited to a get-together from 7:00 p.m. on the premises of the Kaiserin Friedrich Foundation.

On the second day of the conference, September 14th, the important topic of remuneration for TCM services will be the focus. In particular, the reimbursement and assumption of costs by health insurance companies are discussed. Furthermore, the innovative power of TCM in medical treatment, for example in the case of long covid and in dietetics, is shown using exciting practical examples. In addition, various application scenarios for herbs and medicinal products will be presented.

Further information on the conference, the program and registration options can be found on the official conference website at www.tcm-konferenz.com

