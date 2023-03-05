Hamburg, September 29, 2022 – The economic mood in outpatient care plummeted in the third quarter of 2022. “The triad of ongoing and incoherent corona regulations, the energy crisis with massive price increases and the politically desired abolition of the successful new patient regulation for doctors are reflected in a veritable crash in the medical climate in all outpatient medical professions,” reports Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation. “This shows clearly and frighteningly: Outpatient care – the backbone of patient-oriented, cost-effective and successful care – is in acute danger!”

For more than 15 years, the Health Foundation has been surveying the medical climate of established doctors. Since the beginning of 2022, it has also reflected the economic confidence of non-medical healthcare professionals and pharmacists.

Alarm mood among doctors and pharmacists

The medical climate among doctors fell the most, falling by 22.9 points to a value of -33.1. The economic confidence of the doctors has thus reached a new low: “It is even below the previous minimum of May 2020, which was caused by the first wave of the Covid pandemic,” says Professor Obermann.

The situation of pharmacists is also drastic: their medical climate fell by 22.1 points to a value of -54.4 and thus has the lowest value of all groups surveyed in outpatient care.

In comparison, non-medical healthcare professionals only had to accept a moderate decline in the medical climate of 11.1 points. This results in a medical climate of -16.0 for them.

Concerns about the future burden service providers

“Outpatient care is in acute danger!” says Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Oberman. Read his full comment on the MKI here.

In most cases, the decisive factor for the poor development of the medical climate is not the current economic situation: “The future expectations in outpatient care have fallen sharply again and are now at a highly critical level in many groups,” analyzes Professor Obermann. Pharmacists are most concerned: 83.3 percent of them expect their economic situation to deteriorate. More than two-thirds of those surveyed also expect this from general practitioners, specialists, dentists and occupational therapists.

Only alternative practitioners are currently comparatively optimistic, with only 28.0 percent assuming a deterioration. They are also the only group in which a two-digit proportion of respondents expect their situation to develop positively (17.3 percent). In all other groups, only a fraction of those surveyed believe in an improvement (max. 5.4 percent).

About the medical climate index

The Health Foundation has been collecting the Medical Climate Index (MKI) for more than 15 years. The indicator for the economic mood and confidence in outpatient care provides differentiated information on how the resident doctors, pharmacists and health professionals in Germany assess their current economic situation and what developments they expect in the next six months. The MKI is calculated in the same way as the business climate index for industry from the Ifo Institute. 1,468 service providers took part in the current survey in the third quarter of 2022.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – spurred on by this idea, the Hamburg-based Health Foundation campaigns nationwide and independently for transparency and orientation in the healthcare system.

In addition to its statutory tasks, the Health Foundation continuously carries out studies, such as the study series “Doctors in the future market of health” since 2005. The foundation records the mood, opinions and experiences of the medical profession and provides research results on current issues.

The structural index of medical care, which the Foundation takes great care to keep up to date, serves as the basis for numerous services. Numerous license partners also use the structure directory – including media companies, statutory and private health insurance companies, federal authorities and research institutions.

