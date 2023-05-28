4.0 magnitude earthquake in the Catania area

The earthquake recorded by the stations of the national seismic network at 6:44 today is of magnitude 4.0. The epicenter was located in the Valle del Bove, six kilometers from Milo (Catania), with the hypocenter at a depth of about six kilometers. This morning’s event, clearly felt by the population in numerous municipalities in the province of Etna, and beyond, took place in an area characterized by widespread seismicity which can be correlated to the volcanic activity of Etna and the adjacent tectonic structures. The earthquake, explained by IngvTerremoti, occurred in an area characterized by widespread seismic activity correlated to the volcanic activity of Etna and the adjacent tectonic structures. It was preceded by an event of magnitude 2.8 at 6:34 and subsequently other six events of magnitude between 2.5 and 1.6 were located, detected by the seismic station of Esvo (Monte Scavo) of the monitoring network of the National Institute of Geophysics and volcanology, Etna observatory, Catania. From the point of view of historical seismicity in the current epicentral area, very strong events have not occurred in the past, contrary to what is reported for the eastern and southern sectors

