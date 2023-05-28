Home » 4.0 magnitude earthquake in the Catania area
Health

4.0 magnitude earthquake in the Catania area

by admin

The earthquake recorded by the stations of the national seismic network at 6:44 today is of magnitude 4.0. The epicenter was located in the Valle del Bove, six kilometers from Milo (Catania), with the hypocenter at a depth of about six kilometers. This morning’s event, clearly felt by the population in numerous municipalities in the province of Etna, and beyond, took place in an area characterized by widespread seismicity which can be correlated to the volcanic activity of Etna and the adjacent tectonic structures. The earthquake, explained by IngvTerremoti, occurred in an area characterized by widespread seismic activity correlated to the volcanic activity of Etna and the adjacent tectonic structures. It was preceded by an event of magnitude 2.8 at 6:34 and subsequently other six events of magnitude between 2.5 and 1.6 were located, detected by the seismic station of Esvo (Monte Scavo) of the monitoring network of the National Institute of Geophysics and volcanology, Etna observatory, Catania. From the point of view of historical seismicity in the current epicentral area, very strong events have not occurred in the past, contrary to what is reported for the eastern and southern sectors

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Firm and high buttocks with these simple targeted exercises that serve to tone and firm

You may also like

“The Best Years of the Summer” – RAI...

Stiftung Warentest: Herbal sedatives are usually not very...

massacre of young people in Umbria

Which plants are good neighbors when growing leeks?

start vaccines against infectious diseases

Lu-La growing: Lukaku tries to climb towards Istanbul....

Is the «glomerular filtrate» at the minimum level...

How to build a watering hole for the...

Deflate your stomach in 5 minutes with this...

NVIDIA is a semi-unknown company for an article...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy