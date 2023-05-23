4 abuses in school camps and family homes

The professor’s victims had already given signals seeking help but no one rescued them. On the contrary. “The climate of distrust towards the statements of minors did not allow for a rapid intervention by the forces of order which could have prevented further sexual violence”. The chief prosecutor of Tivoli Francesco Menditto he says it clearly the day after the arrest of a religion teacher, Mirko Campoli, from a school in East Rome, also near Tivoli, aged 46, accused of having committed sexual abuse of boys who at the time facts, before the lockdown, they were between 10 and 15 years old. In that school he had also been vice principal and then, once suspended from teaching, he had gone to work in a family home in Rome, from which he had been suspended. “It appears in the records – Menditto explains – that the minors had revealed in confidence, fearing not to be believed, as unfortunately happened later”. Now the investigation continues: “Anyone who thinks they have useful information – is the prosecutor’s invitation – you can contact the Tivoli police station on 0774/319482».

Violence in summer camps The 46-year-old was arrested by the agents, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, who intervened after the first complaints dating back to two months ago. The abuses would also have been committed by the professor during summer camps and stays in other Italian cities where the victims went with their classes or study groups. However, from what emerged from the investigations, two reports of abuse made to religious structures where the 46-year-old lent his work did not then translate into complaints to the judicial authority which thus discovered him only in March. And also on this point, investigations have been launched to understand the reasons. See also 2021 Festive Gifts Preferred Guide, Seagate Stays with You-BenchLife

Furthermore, according to the indictment, Prof «he carried out the violence of which he is seriously suspected also using the relationship of empathy he created with minors, acquiring the trust of the families he frequented as a close friendprodigal and generous”. Precisely in the precautionary order: it reads as if he were “a man impossible to hate, a second father, a person known and well liked by all, capable of buying the silence of the victims with expensive gifts, but also with listening, with understanding, with words suitable for consoling the anguish of adolescence”.

“Friendship relationships with families” The suspect “after having created a relationship of trust and friendship with minors and their parents – explains the Prosecutor’s note – is seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence, especially taking advantage of trips organized together with educational associations also of a religious nature, of which he was a part”. The suspected is that there may have been other abuses.

The investigation into past reports In particular, the professor is accused of having abused the physical and mental inferiority condition of a minor under 14, stopping only for the national lockdown between 2016 and 2020, and then also of a peer from 2018 to 2020 in the same way. And again: as an educator at a school camp he raped another minor and “within a training facility” in Loreto, in the province of Ancona, in July 2017, finally in Rome on a 14-year-old minor as an operator of the family home where he was.

For this reason, the prosecutor’s office in Tivoli plans to “collect any reports of similar facts or in similar contexts, within the competence of this prosecutor’s office, in consideration of the recurrence of violence in various places and to the detriment of several minors and of the fact that from the investigations it is it emerged that the victims oi loro parents yes they were confidate or they had reported various conducts without these emerging, also due to a climate of substantial distrust towards the victims”. On this, the chief prosecutor of Tivoli has argued a lot: “The climate of environmental silence is very similar to that of the mafia”. See also Obesity could cause asthma | News.at

“If we had known we would have stopped him sooner” «Anyone who does not report must know that he will have on consciousness any additional violence to the detriment of others children – he adds – We don’t want to hold moral trials, but if we had had all the cards immediately from the religious authority, we would have stopped him sooner”. “Parents don’t want to accept the violence their child may have suffered, they try to cover up, hide and don’t believe the minor – continues Menditto – Often they turn to the religious authority which tends to keep the matter within itself. One of the boys, in fact, says: `I will never report because they will not believe me and all this will lead to nothing´».

