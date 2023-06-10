4 children found alive missing for 40 days in the Amazon

Four children who survived a plane crash have been found alive after wandering for about 40 days in the Colombian Amazon jungle. The photos of the find were tweeted by the armed forces engaged together with the indigenous scouts in the searches. And the news was confirmed by the president, Gustavo Petro, who spoke of “joy for the whole country” and by the defense minister, Ivan Velasquez, who called it ‘a miracle’.

The children, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9, Tien Ranoque Mucutuy, 4, and infant Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy were flown aboard a Blackhawk helicopter to the unified command post near San Jose Guaviare, for medical evaluations, before moving to the capital, Bogota.

In the photos, the young indigenous people of the Huitoto community appear rather gaunt, and President Petro has made it known that their health conditions are “debilitated”. The children had been stranded in the jungle on May 1, having survived a plane crash that claimed the lives of their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, and two other adults: pilot Hernando Murcia Morales and Yarupari indigenous leader Herman Mendoza Hernandez.

The aircraft was found on May 16, in a wooded area of ​​the municipality of Solano, in the department of Caquetà, in the south of the country. The three adults who died in the crash were found at the scene, but no sign of the children. The discovery of fruit remains with traces of bites had sparked the hope of finding them alive, triggering a massive search operation led by the military, with over a hundred special forces troops and about seventy indigenous scouts, who sifted through the area non-stop. On May 18, the first news of the discovery was given, later denied by President Petro himself. But new traces of the children’s passage over the weeks have encouraged searches, so much so that over 100 survival kits containing water and food were also launched to help the four children in their efforts to survive.

