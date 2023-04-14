A 4-day working day is good for health (source: Andrea Piacquadio, from Pexels) © ANSA/Ansa
The researchers led by Ty Ferguson followed 308 adults who took part in an experiment by wearing bracelets capable of monitoring physical activity and vital signs for 13 months, 24 hours a day. The participants took an average of 2-3 holidays of about 12 days each: the results showed that, during these periods, moderate to intense physical activity increases by 13%, sedentary lifestyle decreases by 5% and hours of sleep they stretch by at least 4%.
“In particular, the approximately 21 extra minutes of sleep gained each day can have a number of positive effects on our physical and mental health,” comments Ferguson: “For example, getting enough sleep can help improve our mood, cognitive functions and productivity and may also help reduce the risk of developing a number of health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and depression. Furthermore – adds the researcher – it is interesting to note that the extent of these improvements increases hand in hand with the duration of the holiday”, therefore a longer weekend, of three days instead of two, brings better health benefits.
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA