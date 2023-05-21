4 delicious ideas for the next barbecue evening!

The temperatures are rising, the sun is shining and the days are getting longer – summer is almost here! And what does that mean? The barbecue season will start soon. Grilling is one of Germans’ favorite hobbies during the summer months and it’s not difficult to understand. Whether in your own garden or in the park – there is hardly anything better than enjoying delicious steaks from the grill with friends and family. But what should not be missing at a barbecue party? Refreshing and delicious salads, of course! And if you want to surprise your loved ones with something special next time, then you should definitely read on! In today’s article we have put together 4 grilled salad recipes for you that everyone is guaranteed to love. Enjoy your meal!

Grilled Salads Recipes

Whether with fish, meat or even as a main meal – our grilled salad recipes are always a winner and will be a hit at the barbecue. Classics like pasta salad always work, but a bit of variety now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? The recipes are super easy to make and ideal when you need to cook for a crowd.

7 cup salad recipe

When it comes to grilled salad recipes, a creamy potato salad is definitely the classic. The 7 cup salad is a real cult recipe that maybe all of us know and have eaten at least once. Preparation is child’s play and the salad goes perfectly with a juicy steak or grilled sausages. The special thing about this salad is that all the ingredients are simply weighed out in cups – hence the name. Depending on how many people, you can easily adjust the amount by doubling or even tripling the ingredients. Discover the recipe for the best 7-cup salad in this article.

The best pasta salad with bacon and ranch dressing

Sometimes with vegetables, chicken or even vegan – there is hardly a salad that can be prepared in as many ways as a pasta salad! Logically, of course, a pasta salad recipe should not be missing from our list of grilled salads. And if you want to try something new, we recommend this Pasta Salad with Bacon and Ranch Dressing! The preparation is super easy and takes less than 15 minutes – sounds really great, right?

Strawberry salad with chicken and spinach

Strawberry season is in full swing and we want to enjoy it to the fullest! The small berries not only taste great on their own or as a dessert, they are also very good in savory dishes. Don’t believe us? Then let yourself be convinced and try our strawberry salad with chicken and spinach today! With its wonderfully fresh taste, the salad is perfect for the warm spring days and you can experiment with the ingredients to your heart’s content.

Quinoa Salat with Feta

Quinoa has become increasingly popular in recent years and tastes equally good in savory and sweet dishes. Whether it’s for the next cookout or a quick and filling lunch or dinner, our Quinoa Salad with Feta recipe is a hit and our new spring favorite. Sometimes with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes or with grilled vegetables – feel free to experiment with the ingredients so that it never gets boring.