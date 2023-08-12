4 effective home remedies for limescale

When was the last time you cleaned and descaled the cistern? Lime scale builds up on the walls and individual parts of the box over time and can damage them. With a few simple home remedies, you can easily descale the cistern and avoid major problems.

If you have hard water then you probably have limescale deposits on the shower head, faucets and toilet. In addition to being unsightly, the chalky substance can clog your equipment over time if not removed regularly. But not only the toilet and the bathroom need care. You should also descale the cistern regularly so that it works properly. If you really want to get your toilet tank clean, you need to make sure you’re using the right cleaning products for the job. And once you learn how to remove scale from the toilet tank, it will be easier next time.

Descale the cistern: You can do it with these home remedies

Limescale can be difficult to remove, especially when it has built up over a long period of time. When it comes to cleaning the toilet, the cistern is often overlooked as the limescale deposits often go unnoticed. However, regular descaling is important to ensure the hygiene and functionality of your toilet. Knowing how to descale a toilet tank can extend the life and efficiency of the toilet in the long run. In this article you will find out how to clean your toilet tank properly and which home remedies are best.

Vinegar: The natural descaler

Vinegar is a great home remedy that is very effective at removing limescale. Not only is it chemical-free, but it’s also antibacterial, which explains its popularity as a natural household cleaner.

First, turn off the water supply, which is usually located at the back of the toilet. Flush to remove as much water as possible from the toilet tank. Then pour a few cups of vinegar down the toilet tank and let it sit for about an hour or overnight, depending on how much time you have. Then scrub the inside with an old toothbrush to remove the stubborn limescale. If you’re not happy with the result, line the visible stains with kitchen paper soaked in vinegar and wait a few hours for the buildup to dissolve.

Use distilled vinegar if you can’t stand the smell and always opt for white vinegar, which doesn’t leave any nasty stains.

Don’t forget to turn off the water supply again.

Repeat the process monthly to keep limescale at bay.

Descale the cistern with vinegar and baking soda

To increase the effectiveness of vinegar, you can mix it with baking soda. Pour 250ml of white vinegar into the empty toilet tank and then add 270g of baking soda. Wait 10 minutes and then spread the solution over the walls of the cistern with a brush, making sure the entire surface is covered.

Leave the solution on for another 25 minutes and flush the toilet. You should have cleaned the cistern thoroughly and removed all limescale deposits.

Use citric acid for descaling

Another very effective and popular descaling agent is citric acid. It’s a naturally occurring acid found primarily in lemons and limes, but is much more concentrated than lemon juice. Citric acid is very commonly used for descaling toilets as it leaves a pleasant odor and is not pungent like vinegar.

Dissolve two to three tablespoons of citric acid in a liter of cold water and pour the solution into the empty toilet tank. Then flush the toilet to allow the acidic water to work its way through the system and wash away the limescale. Use this method once a month to avoid limescale.

Can you descale the cistern with coke?

Thanks to its mild acidity, cola is an inexpensive and non-toxic means of removing limescale. The phosphoric acid it contains is very effective against limescale and urine scale, but the high sugar content can cause stains, so be sure to rinse the cistern really well after descaling.

Empty the cistern and simply pour the contents of a one liter bottle into it. Leave the liquid on for a few hours to allow any deposits to dissolve. To enhance the effect of the cola and effectively remove stubborn limescale, mix cola with baking soda and apply the paste to the stains with an old toothbrush.

