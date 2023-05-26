4 foods to include in your diet to lose weight in view of the summer

There are 4 foods to include in your diet to lose weight in a healthy and effective way. They are good, easy to find and cheap.
Summer is getting closer and, with it, the dreaded swimsuit test. In order to lose extra kilos, in addition to physical training, it is also good to follow a healthy and balanced diet, with the right calories and the correct nutrients. Yet, not everyone knows they exist 4 foods that can provide valuable help to those who want to lose weight in a healthy and, above all, lasting way. Which ones are they?
A team of four experts has identified some foods that can provide valuable aid to weight loss. These are carbohydrates, which have always been considered the enemies of healthy weight. In reality, carbohydrates are essential in a healthy and balanced diet, capable of both losing weight and maintaining it over time.
Trista Best, Shavonne Morrison, Lisa Richards and Lainey Younkin have listed 4 foods which, thanks to their properties, are able to fit perfectly into a healthy and balanced diet. These are foods that are easy to find in normal supermarkets, cheap and delicious to eat. Here’s what they are.
Diet: here are the 4 foods you can’t miss to lose weight
Contrary to what one might think, carbohydrates are not enemies of the diet. On the contrary! A diet low in carbohydrates is not only counterproductive but is also harmful to the body and health. This is why they must be included in one’s diet, but with awareness and above all the right ones must be chosen.
US experts have singled out 4 carbohydrates that absolutely cannot be missing in the diet of those who want to lose weight.
- Berries. Small and very flavorful, berries are a great source of good carbohydrates. In particular, blueberries contain very few calories and have a high satiating power. Berries are rich in fiber and, as part of a balanced diet, are an excellent source of vitamin C.
- Yogurt. Hardly anyone knows that yogurts fall into the carbohydrate family. Nutrition experts advise against those with added sugars and suggest Greek yogurt instead. This, in addition to containing the right amount of carbohydrates, has a lot of proteins inside and has a high satiating power.
- Sweet potatoes. Unlike white potatoes, sweet potatoes are perfect for dieting. Volume being equal, potatoes are preferable to pasta and white bread. With their very high satiating power and pleasant tastesweet potatoes can not miss in the diet.
- Edamame. Beans typical of Asian countries have also become all the rage in the West. Easy to find even in the supermarket, they can be eaten both raw and cooked, as a side dish or even as a quick and low-calorie snack. With 17 grams of protein for a bowl of edamamethese beans typical of Chinese and Japanese cuisine are ideal for losing weight.