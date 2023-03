This will increase the WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), which was established in 2015 in response to the first major Ebola crisis. With 33.6 million euros, the federal government has been the largest contributor worldwide since the fund was set up. In 2018 and 2019 alone, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Foreign Office have made a total of 20.3 million euros available (BMG: 15.8 million euros, AA: 4.5 million euros).