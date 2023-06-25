4 Mistakes to absolutely avoid with the microwave oven: you lose money and risk your health

Microwave Oven – Street Food News

The microwave oven is used a lot in the kitchen but there are some things to know: 4 mistakes not to be made in order not to spend money and risk your health.

Among the many appliances, The microwave oven is one of the most used on a daily basisuseful for the preparation of many foods and for heating many dishes. With this you can do anything in the kitchentherefore useful for various reasons.

its use saves effort and time, its cost is low and its consumption can also be discreet. Many people consider it essential to be able to cook and consume any type of food.

There are though some details to know, there are in fact errors to be avoided for health reasons and related to the consumption of money. You need to pay close attention to how you use the microwave oven to prepare dishes in the best possible way and to use it correctly.

Among the many common mistakes there is for example that of use plastic containers, which are very dangerous given the high temperatures that the oven reaches, thus going to dissolve the material and contaminate the food. Let’s see what are the 4 mistakes to avoid absolutely.

Mistakes to avoid when using the microwave

Using the microwave is a very common and frequent activity, which is why very often we do not pay attention to some details. The first mistake to avoid is to cleaning the oven irregularlyin fact, it must be cleaned very often since there may be food residues, bacteria and microbes inside it which make the prepared food harmful.

Another very common mistake made to cook first, is to use the microwave only at maximum power. This can cause food to cook unevenly, so we recommend using a average and constant temperature.

Microwave Oven – Street Food News

What not to do with the microwave

As with the refrigerator, this appliance should also be opened a few times while a dish is being cooked, however this gesture is often carried out and the reason is because stir the dish while it is heating up.

The heat of the microwave is not distributed evenly, therefore you only need to stir a few times, the heat must spread well and by opening the door often this will not happen due to the change in temperature.

The last mistake is to use the tool as a support surface for other objects or tools while it is in operation. This is a gesture that many people do without thinking about it, but the upper part of the microwave emits rays that become harmful for everything that surrounds it, also preventing the appliance from making it work at its best.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

