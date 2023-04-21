4 mistakes to avoid!

The time has finally come – the asparagus season is in full swing! Sometimes classic with hollandaise sauce, asparagus risotto or salad – with us, the crunchy stick vegetables are currently an indispensable part of our kitchen and we want to prepare as many dishes as possible with them! Do you feel the same way? Then you’ve come to the right place! So that nothing goes wrong and you can enjoy the asparagus season to the fullest, you should know how to cook asparagus properly. But we are here for you! We’ve researched some of the most common cooking mistakes that you should avoid. So let’s go – read on and enjoy.

Cooking asparagus properly: Common mistakes when preparing asparagus

You bought fresh asparagus and now you’re wondering how to properly cook asparagus because it turned out kind of weird and mushy the last time you tried it. There are actually some common asparagus cooking mistakes that most of us have made at least once.

Peel the asparagus wrong

Simply trim lightly with a knife and your asparagus is ready? Far from it, because this is actually one of the most common mistakes when cooking asparagus. Because the skin of white asparagus is bitter and hard, you should always peel it well before cooking. This works best with an asparagus peeler, but a normal peeler will also do. Always peel white asparagus from top to bottom, leaving out the tip. Cut off the woody ends with a knife. However, to properly cook green asparagus, you don’t have to peel them—just snip off the woody ends.

Cook the asparagus in too much water

More is more, right? Well, if you want to cook asparagus properly, then this rule doesn’t apply! If you use too much water for cooking, many vitamins and nutrients are lost and the asparagus tastes kind of mushy and bland. To avoid this, always cook the asparagus lying flat in a saucepan or pan and only add enough water to just cover the asparagus. This will make the asparagus steamed rather than cooked and taste a lot better. To cook asparagus properly, remember the following – we cook white asparagus for about 15-18 minutes, depending on the thickness of the spears, and green asparagus only takes 7-8 minutes.

Asparagus loses colour

Has this ever happened to you – before cooking, the white asparagus looks super appetizing, but afterwards it turns kind of gray? And here’s a little tip on how to avoid this. If you want to cook white asparagus properly, you should add a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the water.

Boil and cook asparagus properly

Simply place the asparagus in water, bring to the boil and then remove – if you thought this was the right way to cook asparagus, then we have to disappoint you. So that the asparagus spears don’t get mushy, first lay them in an empty pot and only then fill it with water. Then remove the asparagus, bring the water to a boil and add the asparagus again. Then cook at a low level and you’re done – this is how you cook asparagus properly.