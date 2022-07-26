Monkeypox also affects the Friuli Venezia Giulia. There are four infected people, two in Pordenone and the same number in Udine. The cases have already been resolved, albeit for a short time, and the prognosis, fortunately, for all has been positive. However, the fact remains that the region has not remained immune from this dangerous pathology. After all, in Italy the number of infections is around 400. As for the two who fell ill in the province of Pordenone, they are two young people. One of them became infected after a trip to one of the endemic countries. Once she returned home, she suffered from generic symptoms, which then resulted in a rash that sent doctors to that pathology. The second, however, had had contact with a person who later fell ill. He was already being monitored precisely by contact with a positive. After a few days the disease emerged. Both did not need to be hospitalized. They remained at home despite being under strict health surveillance. They did not develop complications. As regards, however, the two patients from Udine, the first had contact with a positive, the second, older and already vaccinated with the anti-poultry, from what has been learned he had been abroad. Even the two patients from Udine did not have serious consequences from the disease.

MORE INFORMATION

I SYMPTOMS

Monkeypox in humans begins with nonspecific symptoms (fever, headache, chills, asthenia, enlarged lymph nodes, and muscle aches). The rash appears within three days: it first affects the face and spreads to other parts of the body, including the hands and feet. The skin lesions evolve in the form of a papule, then a vesicle, a pustule and finally a crust. Skin lesions generally have a homogeneous evolution, differently from what happens, for example, in chickenpox. For most people, monkeypox is a self-limiting disease that lasts two to four weeks, with complete recovery. Usually it does not bring great consequences, but in some cases the pustules can affect the cornea creating lesions that lead to blindness or a significant reduction in vision, pneumonia, sepsis and encephalitis.

HOW IT IS TRANSMITTED

Transmission between humans occurs through close contact with infected material from a sick person’s skin lesions, and also through droplets, face-to-face contact and with infected objects. The predominance of diagnosed cases and lesion characteristics also suggest that transmission can occur during sexual intercourse. Transmission through intact skin is less likely but cannot be ruled out.

THE ALERT

In the region for some months already, general practitioners have been asked to check patients with similar symptoms. It is true that these are, at least at the beginning, generic symptoms, but what distinguishes the disease is the appearance of the vesicles which usually occurs after three to four days. Skin lesions are the real alarm bell. In this regard, all regional health structures have been alerted. In the presence of vesicles whose cause is not known, the patient is immediately isolated and the alarm is triggered to try to prevent an outbreak. So far it has gone well.

OTHER INFECTIONS

Fortunately, there is no report in the region of the presence of the Candida Aurus bacterium which in the past few days has infected and killed a person in Veneto, while a dozen cases of legionella have been reported throughout the region, resolved without complications.