4 perfect classics with recipes

Surely you’ve been experimenting with foreign or modern recipes a lot lately and there’s nothing wrong with that. Today, however, we would like to draw your attention to a few typical German cakes that you could prepare for a change using the original recipe. Fruity with cherries, aromatic with poppy seeds or crispy with brittle. The German classics have a lot to offer and are perfect for both special occasions and the usual Sunday coffee.

4 typical German cakes that you should bake

German cuisine has a lot of delicious traditional dishes and desserts to offer, without a doubt. It is not uncommon for one to be spoiled for choice. How good that you can try something different every week and get a taste for almost everything. These are 4 of the most popular cakes in Germany:

One of the big favourites: The Donauwelle

Not only does the Donauwelle, also known as the Snow White Cake, bear the name of the second largest river in Europe, which has its source in Germany of all places. The second name is also quickly associated with Germany through the fairy tale of the Brothers Grimm. Could it still be German? If you are looking for sheet cake recipes, we highly recommend this wonderful cake with cherries! The classic recipe for the Donauwelle can be found here.

The visually impressive Frankfurt wreath

Frankfurt wreath with cream, jelly and candied cherries

A typical German cake is the Frankfurter Kranz, as you can tell from the name. It can be prepared with a biscuit or batter as you like, whereby you will find grandma’s original recipe for the Frankfurter Kranz with us, which uses the first dough variant. As the name suggests, the cream cake has a ring shape. This is decorated with crunchy brittle and candied cherries for a festive look. Even beginners can easily bake the Frankfurter Kranz cake. Bake the Frankfurter Kranz according to this recipe.

Bake typical German cakes: Aromatic poppy seed cake with pudding

Bake typical German cakes - poppy seed cake shortcrust pastry and semolina pudding

There are different variations of the poppy seed cake, including the crumble cake and the poppy seed roll. Especially the poppy seed cake with crumbles is really tasty and really easy to make. So that it doesn’t get too dry and you get a juicy poppy seed cake from the tin, you can prepare a delicious pudding with the poppy seeds and semolina, which serves as a filling. Either way, the cake is just perfect for coffee with loved ones. Here is the recipe for this treat.

Creamy Black Forest cake

Bake the Black Forest cake - the most popular cherry cake grandma's style

You will find the best Black Forest cake here! Layered with a fluffy base, savory cherry filling and whipped cream, this is a dessert you can’t get enough of. The recipe for the Black Forest cake is a bit more time-consuming, but not necessarily complicated. In any case, the effort is worth it, because the combination of juicy fruit and cream spoils everyone who can’t get enough of sweets. You can find the cake recipe in this article.

