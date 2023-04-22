4 recipes for delicious meal

Although it is available all year round, the best time for the purchase of asparagus is the best time. If you buy fresh asparagus on a farmers’ market or in a grocery store, you should consume it as soon as possible. This versatile vegetables can be easily combined with a variety of other spring vegetables and spices. Discover delicious recipes with these vegetables in the following article and try them out right away because spring is green asparagus season!

Why is green asparagus healthy?

These vegetable skewers are an excellent choice for anyone looking to increase the amount of fiber, vitamin C and folic acid in their diet. In addition, green asparagus is an excellent source of vitamin K, which is necessary for maintaining strong bones and blood clotting. Importantly, asparagus also contains chromium — which is great news for anyone concerned about maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Green asparagus season – delicious dishes

You can prepare the 4 delicious dishes for your family and friends!

Risotto with green asparagus and shrimp

If you have an abundance of lemons, you can make this lemon-flavored shrimp and asparagus risotto. The recipe for a quick seafood risotto is easy enough for a weekday meal, but also has the potential to be an exquisite main course for a date or dinner party. This dish is at its best in spring, when the asparagus is at its tastiest and most tender and doesn’t require long cooking to develop its naturally sweet and fresh flavor. The asparagus should only be cooked briefly before placing in an ice bath. In this way the sticks keep their fresh, bright green color and their nice bite. Find out here how to prepare risotto with green asparagus and shrimp!

Vegetarian asparagus potato casserole with crème fraîche

Is there anything that could still exceed a delicious potato casserole? Right: a potato casserole with crème fraîche and asparagus. Delicious and filling, this vegetarian main course is easy enough to enjoy all spring long. Be sure to use thick asparagus spears – smaller asparagus spears will cook through much quicker. You are welcome to use 4 oblong, flat gratin plates for the individual portions. How to prepare the healthy dish can be discovered here!

Asparagus Lasagna with Ham

Lasagna is the ultimate dish for everyday or special occasions when you want to celebrate with the people you care about. It’s a delicious surprise for friends who usually eat ragù and béchamel lasagna, but this one is truly remarkable and won’t be forgotten. The preparation requires only a few steps and a few basic ingredients. If you make it the day before, it will taste even better. Make a list of everything you need and then head to the supermarket. You can then start preparing the asparagus lasagne with ham!

Egg salad with asparagus (garnish with mushrooms if desired)

Nothing says “spring” quite like this asparagus salad dish. The salad is made with delicious eggs, asparagus and a creamy dressing, making it light and refreshing. It’s packed with flavor and every bite tastes delicious. Fill your plate with this delicious and heart-healthy asparagus salad! The combination of all these elements gives an overwhelming and very appetizing effect. You can’t make a bad choice with this salad on the table – here you can find the recipe!