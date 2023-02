February 27, 2023 – Covid infections are rising again throughout Italy, with the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health communicating that there are 4 regions considered at high risk, while 10 are at moderate risk. The Rt index also rose, standing at 0.91.

There are therefore four regions considered at high risk in the last week by the Ministry of Health, these are Basilicata, Liguria, Marche and Puglia, in the previous seven days none fell into this range