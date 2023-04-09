Twitter In Marseille, France, a four-story apartment building collapsed in the night in the city center and a fire prevented rescuers from searching for possible victims for a long time. This was announced by the mayor of the second French city, Benoît Payan. “A building in via Tivoli collapsed, causing part” of the two adjacent buildings to fall, explained Payan, adding that “currently there is still a fire in the rubble which prevents dogs and teams from being sent in search of possible victims that may be underneath”.

Firefighters operating in the area have not yet been able to take a census of people who may have been in the building at the time of the collapse. “We have a hundred men in action: the priority is obviously to put out the fire and clear the rubble to look for people who may have been trapped,” said Fire Vice Admiral Lionel Matthew.

“The cause of the collapse is not yet determined,” police, firefighters and city hall officials said. The buildings adjacent to the one that came have already been evacuated, as a safety measure. “Eleven people have been evacuated: two are in relative emergency, while another nine including two children are unharmed,” said the mayor of Marseille. The streets around the building, in the La Plaine district, are cordoned off by the security forces. “It was like a huge explosion,” a witness said.

