4-year-old boy drowns in a Monopoli water park, rescue is useless: the carabinieri are investigating

A 4 and a half year old boy drowned in a water park Monopoly, in the province of Bari. The tragedy occurred around 6 pm on Friday 11 August. The child was in the water park with his family, originally from the province of Brindisi. For reasons still to be clarified, the little boy drowned while he was playing in one of the swimming pools of the structure.

The police investigation is underway

The carabinieri are investigating the matter, but according to an initial reconstruction the bambino he may have hit his head after falling over the edge of the pool. But, as mentioned, it will be up to the carabinieri to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident.

The images taken by the water park cameras will be important for the investigation, in case they captured the scene of the accident.

Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful

Investigators are trying to understand how the child ended up in a point in the pool where he didn’t touch. All attempts to revive the child on the spot were in vain.

After first aid, the child was taken to hospital by ambulance, but there was nothing they could do for him.

The child was in the Monopoli water park with his family who reside in Fasanoin the province of Brindisi.

