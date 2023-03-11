At the same point, a handful of meters away, Giuseppe D’Amico, 29, had crashed into another car and had run over an injured pedestrian in the impact. Via Lope de Vega, Barona neighborhood, southern area of ​​Milan. Even that day – it was the end of 2019 – after the D’Amico bang he had escaped without even trying to understand the conditions of the wounded man. A short-lived escape, which ended with a report for hit and miss. Then not even a year later, he’d been caught driving drunk. Second offense in a row, license revocation.

The other night, basically in the same spot at the crossroads with viale Famagosta, D’Amico overwhelmed and killed Juan Carlos Quinga Guevara, an Ecuadorian who was returning home after his shift as a warehouse worker in a supermarket. The victim he was on an electric scooter and it is not excluded that he may have turned from the avenue towards via Beldiletto, without giving way and realizing that a BMW was arriving in front of him. D’Amico was at the helm. But it took hours to find out. Once again the 29-year-old abandoned the car and ran away.

On the car instead he left behind a friend, 25 years old. She was drugged and drunk, as the tests to which the police subjected it clarified. Because when the patrols arrived at the scene – at 3 in the morning – he said she was driving. A lie that she then earned her one complaint for impersonation. It was enough for the agents to check the name on the BMW booklet, leased for the purpose of purchasing, to bring down the castle. At seven in the morning they went to pick up the boy in via Depretis, just over a kilometer away. He was in the bedroom, he slipped two chains from around his neck and let himself be arrested: vehicular homicide and failure to give aid. See also Gout and sport, a winning relationship. But without excess ...

Il 33 enne Juan Carlos Quinga Guevara died instead a few minutes after arriving at the Polyclinic. It has the sad distinction of being the first “deceased” in Milan-city in an accident driving a scooter electric. Four victims in the hinterland in the last two years. D’Amico not only did not have a driving licence, the 29-year-old was also entrusted to the social services on probation for a a series of precedents for theft (between Milan and Peschiera del Garda) and I carry knives. For this she had to stay at home from 10pm to six in the morning. And yet, so the friend told the investigators, the two went out on Thursday “for an evening”. Dinner in a restaurant and night in a club to dance.

Alcohol and drugs, even if the results of the toxicological tests performed on the 29-year-old have not yet arrived. But those of the girl confirm it.

