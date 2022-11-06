The conscious use of salt is more frequent among women (61% versus 50% in men), in older people (reaches 64% among 50-69 years olds compared to 45% among 18-34 years olds), among residents with Italian citizenship (56% compared to 51% among foreigners). Also education plays a role: more educated individuals, especially graduates, pay more attention to the use of salt

in nutrition. In the Regions of Nord more attention is paid to the consumption of salt (62% compared to 51% of residents in the South).

With regard to iodized salt, the data show an awareness that grows over time: its consumption was reported by 67% of the interviewees in 2015 and increased to 78% in 2021. It is women who use iodized salt the most (79% vs 73% of men), people not in economic difficulties (78% against 70% of those who report having many), more educated (80% of graduates compared with 67% of those who have at most an elementary school). Furthermore, its consumption is higher among Italian citizens than foreigners (76% against 68%), in the North (82%) compared to the Center South (73%).

In the same two-year period 2020-2021, the survey found that out of 100 respondents 19 report a diagnosis of hypertension, 19 of hypercholesterolemia, 34 are sedentary, 25 smokers, 43 are overweight and less than eight people consume five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, as recommended. In addition, nearly 5% of respondents report a diagnosis of diabetes. Overall, 41% have at least three of the aforementioned cardiovascular risk factors and only a very small proportion (2%) is completely free from exposure to known cardiovascular risk.