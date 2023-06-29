40% of girls have an iron deficiency

Girls with iron deficiency. Nearly four out of ten girls don’t get enough of this mineral, thus running the risk of developing anemia. According to a study by the University of Michigan, the reasons should be sought in the fact that very young girls often follow diets such as vegetarian and vegan, but without turning to experts who can guide them in the correct assimilation of all the macro and micro nutrients. Also the fact that many studies have shown that the red meat, especially rich in iron, can be bad for health has exacerbated the problems. You can read the results in the scientific journal Jama. It is estimated that only 10% of boys have an iron deficiency.

In this article

What are the symptoms experienced by girls with iron deficiency?

Researchers analyzed blood sample data from 3,490 girls aged 12 to 21 between 2003 and 2020. The analysis found that 39% had an iron deficiency, 6% had developed anemia.

The main symptoms of iron deficiency are:

tiredness, difficulty breathing, headache, irritability, pale skin, increased exposure to infections, brittle hair and nails.

Girls with iron deficiency: nutritionists’ advice should be followed if you don’t eat meat

Let’s say right away that if you follow the right advice you can easily be vegetarian or vegan and have no problems in taking this precious mineral. Between 10 and 18 milligrams of iron per day are usually needed. When you are pregnant, your requirement rises to 27 milligrams each day.

Difference in assimilation between the iron of vegetables and that of meat and fish

The problem for those who eat mainly vegetables is that they contain the so-called NON-EME iron, which is more difficult to assimilate. That of meat and fish is called EME instead. That of the plant world has a bioavailability between 1 and 10 percent. What comes from the foods of the animal world between 25 and 30 percent.

How to facilitate the absorption of the iron contained in plants?

Per facilitate the absorption of the NON-HEME experts suggest associating foods rich in vitamin C. Let’s remember, however, that this vitamin is thermolabile, so foods that contain it must be eaten raw. Luckily there are many fruits that contain good amounts of it. Be careful instead with the consumption of coffee and tea. They contain tannins which limit the absorption of iron. It is therefore preferable to wait an hour after meals before indulging in these drinks.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

