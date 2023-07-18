40 of the most beautiful wedding nails that every bride should know!

The wedding day is just around the corner and you are looking for ideas for a beautiful nail design for the wedding? Which wedding nails are popular in 2023? What are the most beautiful looks for short or long fingernails?

We all know how exhausting the preparations for a wedding can be and on this special day we want everything to go perfectly. The wedding dress has been bought and have you already thought about the make-up? Fine! But one of the little details that can make a big difference on the wedding day and add the finishing touch to your bridal look is your wedding nails.

When should you get your wedding nails done?

Never underestimate the power of a beautiful wedding nail design! After all, your left hand will draw just as much attention (if not more!) than the wedding dress. Of course you want your wedding nails to be as fresh as possible on the big day.

To ensure that your bridal manicure comes into its own, we recommend that you have your nails painted no later than 2 to 3 days before the wedding. This will ensure that the nails have not grown out too much and your manicure will look perfect.

What colors and nail designs are appropriate for bridal wedding nails?

Which colors should you use for your beautiful wedding nail design? Well, there is no one size fits all answer and it comes down to your own taste and style in the first place. While colors like nude, white, beige or french nails are always a safe bet for elegant wedding nails, anything is usually possible.

After all, rules are made to be broken, right? If you rely on bright red nails in everyday life, you shouldn’t necessarily come up with new ideas for your bridal nails either. The color of love harmonises wonderfully with white and ensures an eye-catching appearance. However, if you would like to wear brighter nail polish colors, we would recommend that you use nuances that go with the wedding decoration, for example.

Nail design for the wedding: the most beautiful looks for long fingernails

A beautiful wedding nail design rounds off your bridal look perfectly and is ideal for showcasing your long fingernails. Whether stiletto, almond or square nails – long nails form the perfect backdrop for various works of art and creations.

French nails for the wedding

A classic look to consider for your bridal wedding nails is the popular French nails.

Whether classic in white or in soft nude or mother-of-pearl nuances – the French manicure is incredibly versatile and can be perfectly adapted to any bridal look. Especially in combination with Almond Nails, French Nails radiate a timeless elegance and ensure a well-groomed look.

White Swirl Nails

Do you like something more playful? Then White Swirl Nails might be the perfect wedding nail design for you! The curved lines look very elegant and are a great alternative to classic French nails.

Although the look works with any nail length, swirl nails are much more effective on longer fingernails.

Wedding nails in white

White wedding nails – really groundbreaking, right? White is and always will be an excellent option for a beautiful wedding nail design. Especially if you want to keep your wedding nails very simple, you can’t go wrong with a white manicure.

And if a classic manicure in white is too boring for you, you can spice up the nails for the wedding with a gold accent nail or the look with a little glitter. Wedding nails in white can be designed with other elements and patterns to your heart’s content and really go perfectly with the wedding dress.

Baby Boomer Nails

Simple, elegant and timeless – baby boomer nails are also perfect as wedding nails for brides and always look well-groomed and chic. In contrast to the French nails, there is no hard white tip, but a very subtle color gradient between rose and white.

The soft gradient between the two colors looks extremely elegant and you can spice up baby boomer French nails as you wish. Whether with small flowers for a romantic touch or some glitter or rhinestones for a touch of glamor – the possibilities are really endless and the nail design for the wedding is always a great eye-catcher.

Wedding nail design with pearls

Pearls are women’s best friends! Delicate pearls as jewelry are celebrating a huge comeback this year and those who love delicate jewelry can also wear their obsession on their nails as a beautiful nail design for the wedding.

It doesn’t matter whether you opt for classic French nails or want to keep your fingernails natural for the wedding – delicate pearls complement every look perfectly and transform your hands into sparkling eye-catchers.

Wedding nails with glitter

A wedding is always a solemn occasion. So why not let glamorous brides wear wedding nails that glitter and sparkle beautifully? Nail designs with glitter are always an absolute eye-catcher and give your bridal look the finishing touch. Whether subtle on the tip as a small accent or a complete glitter nail design is purely a matter of taste – glitter and rhinestones always look elegant and noble.

French nails with floral patterns

You can also add floral patterns to your wedding nail design to match the flowers in your bouquet. French nails with flower patterns in particular look very delicate and are a great choice for all brides who want to keep their fingernails natural and simple at the wedding.

The fine flowers are always a loving detail and perfect for elegant wedding nails.

Wedding gel nails with gold accents

Metallic highlights are in vogue both in fashion and at weddings. You can also decorate your fingernails with golden elements to match your bridal jewelry or wedding decorations. For any bride who wants to try something a little different, these French Nails with Gold Accents would be ideal.

Something blue

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. But how should you integrate the blue into your look? We have the solution for you! How about killing two birds with one stone and opting for a beautiful blue wedding nail design?

This sounds a bit unusual at first glance, but look at the wedding nails in the photo above. A delicate baby blue complements surprisingly well with many white tones and provides an exciting touch.

Wedding nail design for short nails

For short fingernails there are no beautiful nail designs for the wedding? But we see it differently! Short nails are not only super practical, but also very trendy and always ensure a neat, clean look.

Micro French Nails for Wedding

Micro French Nails are being hailed as THE nail trend of Summer 2023 and it’s not hard to see why. The minimalist look looks gorgeous on short fingernails and feels super fresh and chic. In contrast to the classic French nails, the nail polish is not applied so thickly on the tips, but as thinly as possible.

As far as the color selection is concerned, there are no limits to your imagination. Keep your bridal nails classic in white, or opt for blue micro french nails for an unexpected but equally classy bridal look. The great thing about the nail trend is that you can imitate the look yourself at home with a little instinct and the right utensils.

Marble Nails

You are not a traditional bride and fancy an unusual nail design? Marble nails as nails for the wedding definitely make for an eye-catcher! As the name suggests, the fingernails are decorated with magical marble patterns.

In order to achieve the great effect, two nail polish colors of your choice are used. Whether with delicate nude, beige or cream – almost anything is possible in terms of color and marble nails are the perfect way to enhance your white wedding nails.

Wedding nails with initials

This is probably the easiest and at the same time cutest way to give your bridal wedding nails a personal touch. A simple manicure with the initials of the bride and groom is a great eye-catcher and is ideal for the festive occasion. After all, a wedding is a celebration of your love and why not express your feelings with an elegant manicure?

Short wedding nails with glitter or rhinestones

On the wedding day, our fingers should sparkle a little more! If you are looking for ideas for a modern yet simple look, then consider this shimmery bridal manicure.

Glitter nail polish and rhinestones literally make our hands shine and add a festive, exciting touch to even the simplest nail design.

little hearts

And here’s another cute option on how to express your love through your wedding nails. Small hearts in red add a romantic touch to your look and are perfect for those who find the classic white manicure too boring. The nail design harmonises particularly well with soft pastel colors, which are very trendy this summer anyway.

Nail design with nail foil

Beautiful nail design for the wedding in just a few steps and not even 10 minutes? With nail foils this is actually possible! Nail foils are now available in all sorts of colors and designs and offer a wide range of different looks. The self-adhesive strips can be applied quickly and easily, and with a little practice even beginners can create an enchanting bridal manicure. And since wedding planning costs a lot of money, this manicure is ideal to save a little on the budget.

Earthy and neutral

Don’t feel like white wedding nails or classic French nails? No problem! Whether you’re getting married in the fall or planning a laid-back boho wedding on the beach, this earthy floral nail design is sure to turn heads. The earthy nuances radiate a wonderful warmth and ensure a well-groomed, clean look.

