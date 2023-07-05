Home » 40 years BSA Academy – 40 years strong for the industry
40 years BSA Academy – 40 years strong for the industry

40 years BSA Academy – 40 years strong for the industry

04.07.2023 – 13:58

German University for Prevention and Health Management

Saarbrücken (ots)

For 40 years now, the BSA Academy has been promoting the acceptance and recognition of the fitness industry through high-quality educational offers. What began in 1983 with the first “Fitness Trainer B License” course is now one of the largest training providers for prevention, fitness and health with over 80 state-tested and approved qualifications.

Further training and studies in the future market

The vision was simple, but revolutionary in 1983: to help fitness training gain wider recognition. And one thing was already clear back then: This can only be achieved through the qualification of the trainers in the studios and thus through the competent support of the trainees. This idea was the birth of the BSA Academy!

Since then, more than 275,000 course participants have qualified with BSA courses to become experts in active health care and, among other things, look after 10.3 million members in more than 9,000 German fitness and health facilities.

From the BSA Private Vocational Academy to the German University for Prevention and Health Management

In addition to the academy, the BSA-Private Berufsakademie was founded in 2001, at which the first degree in fitness economics was introduced a year later. In 2008 it was accredited by the Science Council as a state-approved private university. The German University for Prevention and Health Management (DHfPG) now offers seven bachelor’s and four master’s courses as well as a graduate program and thus makes an important contribution to the further development of prevention and health promotion as well as the leisure and fitness industry.

The BSA Academy says “thank you” with an anniversary campaign!

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the BSA Academy, we would like to thank our customers!

In the period from 01.07.2023 to 31.07.2023 you will receive an anniversary discount of 20 percent on the entire BSA course offer*. All information can be found at www.bsa-akademie.de/40-years-bsa

*Excluded are the courses “UVSV specialist”, “EMS trainer”, courses with reported sales tax and in-house training courses. Special regulations apply to subsidies, such as those from the Federal Employment Agency. Can be combined with other discounts.

