Home » 400 deaths by drowning in Italy every year – Lifestyles
Health

400 deaths by drowning in Italy every year – Lifestyles

by admin
400 deaths by drowning in Italy every year – Lifestyles

Every year in Italy about 400 people die by drowning and 800 are hospitalized as a result of drowning. These numbers are accompanied by around 60,000 rescues on the beaches and more than 600,000 prevention interventions by lifeguards. These are some of the data contained in the first report of the Observatory for the development of a national strategy for the prevention of drownings and accidents in bathing water, released today on the occasion of the World Day for the prevention of drowning which is celebrated today.


The report refers in particular to drownings along the sea coasts, although it also reports a first analysis of these accidents in inland waters: rivers, lakes, streams, canals, reservoirs. Between 2016 and 2021, an average of 78 deaths per year were recorded in these places, a particularly high number if we consider that they are frequented by a limited number of people.


In the period covered by the report (2016 – 2021), an average of 26 drownings of people who cannot swim were recorded each year, with 62% of cases involving immigrants, and the same number due to rip currents; sudden drownings, i.e. due to illness, are on average 58 per bathing season, about 5 for sporting activities and slightly less for falling into the water.


“Available data on drownings indicate the need to prepare a National Beach Safety Plan as recommended by the World Health Organization,” explain the authors of the report.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  NVIDIA officially announces GeForce GTX 1630 4GB GDDR6 discrete graphics card

You may also like

Neuro-endocrine tumours, therapy is decided in a group

The mistake many make before eating meat: there...

Public health procedure

Unlocking the Secrets: Strategies to Improve Short-Term Memory

Mapping a tumor in real time: what can...

Montebello Residence: The Ideal Place for an Active...

Alzheimer’s: Italian study reveals possible protective effect of...

New hypothesis of a National Collective Labor Agreement...

Fast and Effective Weight Loss Tips: Lose Inches...

Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy