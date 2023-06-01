42,000 oncologists at congress in the USA, a beacon for research and patients – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 01 – The progress of cancer research but also the emerging role of artificial intelligence and the growing economic burden on health services. There are many topics at the center of the 2023 edition of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) congress which opens tomorrow in Chicago, the most important global appointment in the sector with over 42,000 oncologists and specialists from all over the world. Without forgetting the rarest neoplasms and the increasingly central role of patients, so much so that the title of the congress is ‘Collaborating with patients: the cornerstone of cancer treatment’.



And also this year, the weight of Italian research does not go unnoticed: in fact, around ten young Italian researchers under 40, some of whom are currently abroad for international collaborations, will be awarded the Merit Award and will present their studies at the congress.



With over 5,500 studies and a thousand journalists present, the message launched by the experts at the Asco congress is that in addition to drugs and new diagnostic techniques, today it is no longer possible not to give due weight to other aspects that contribute to the success of treatments , starting from the inclusion of patients in experimental clinical studies, communication, the problems of ‘rare’ cancer patients and the so-called financial toxicity, i.e. the economic burden of the treatments. In this regard, for example, a study by the University of Texas showed how the extension of the US health program for the less well-off, Medicaid, has led to a reduction in mortality and an increase in access to chemotherapy. A figure that can also be extended to other realities, not just the US, and which highlights the centrality of the financial question as a determinant of health.



