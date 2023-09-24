Home » 44th Annual Health Policy Conference – Pharma Trends
44th Annual Health Policy Conference – Pharma Trends

by admin
Friday, September 22, 2023

FORUM Institute for Management GmbH

Pharma Trends 2024

Online and in person in Berlin – ALBVVG, GKV-FinStG and other laws lead to significant changes for the pharmaceutical industry. This applies to AMNOG procedures as well as cooperation with health insurance companies and much more. Further legal innovations are already on the horizon: EU HTA, Digital Act, AI Act, hospital reform.

It is important to keep an overview here in order to be able to anticipate important changes for your own business area at an early stage. The Pharma Trends Conference will provide you with first-hand information and prepare you for the topics for 2024 in a nutshell on November 13th and 14th.

www.pharma-trends.de

Take advantage of the opportunity of this important industry meeting in Berlin and online to exchange ideas in the industry!

I would be happy to advise you: Dr. Henriette Wolf-Klein
h.wolf-klein@forum-institut.de

To the press kit: FORUM Institute for Management GmbH

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing Directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery difficulties, content or textual errors, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

