45 years later still free from the asylum. By Maria Grazia Giannichedda. – Mental Health Forum

BY Maria Grazia Giannichedda

from “The Manifesto”

The coincidence between the 45th anniversary of the “law 180” of 13 May ’78 and the killing, on 21 April last, of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani by Gianluca Seung, who had been her patient in the psychiatric diagnosis and treatment service (Spdc ) of Pisa, can only make us look at the reform starting from that fact. Not to recall it but to grasp the question it poses and which is central to the reform law and to the formation of modern Western psychiatry: the relationship between psychiatry and justice, and in particular between mental suffering, the ability “to understand and want” and dangerousness social. These themes have largely been lost in the discussions of recent days, marked by tones of defamation of the reform, and of the operators who take it seriously, as they haven’t heard since the 80s. It is understood that this right wing in government strengthens the hopes of the ideological and juridical restoration of that psychiatry which has always badly digested the reform and which would like to shift the discussion to the “180”. Instead, the question of psychiatry and justice must be taken up again, because only from here can a real relaunch of the mental health system in Italy pass, now reduced to poverty, which certainly needs more money but also to start thinking again and do research on its own tools, on organizational models, on the foundations.

Let me be clear: the drama of recent days questions not one but two institutions, psychiatric services and psychiatry on the one hand, the police and criminal justice on the other. On March 30, Seung had gone to the police station in Lucca to file complaints, as he often did and did not fail to disclose it via social media. We only know the ending of what happened: Seung sprays pepper spray on those present, the Police let him leave, asking the Municipality and the Local Health Authority to activate a mandatory health check that no one carries out. A security measure already hung over the young man by a Lucca magistrate for the attack, in 2022, against a court vigilante. The psychiatrist had declared Seung “incapable of understanding and wanting” and “of ascertained social danger”, and in January of this year the sentence became final which would have resulted in probation or hospitalization, but even this provision no one implements it.

It will be up to the judiciary to unravel the problem of responsibilities. In the meantime, however, we can ask one question: why wasn’t Seung taken seriously? Just sloppiness? Bureaucratic slowness? But perhaps the problem is that his words and his repeated significantly violent gestures (years ago he had wounded a psychiatric service operator in the face) have been classified as only sick and therefore pertaining only to psychiatry, thus motivating that blame game of “disturbing” people that psychiatric services know well but in which psychiatry is not innocent at all.

The “law 180” freed psychiatry from the control of dangerousness, even at the time of compulsory treatment. Dangerousness remains a task of the police and criminal justice who are not exempt from carrying it out even when the person has a mental disorder. This is the law, which therefore obliges the construction of communication and collaboration protocols between psychiatry and justice, which, when unavoidable, also includes the treatment of a person in conditions of mental suffering subjected to restrictive measures or detained. These protocols are there, but not everywhere, communication and collaboration leave something to be desired, while too often mental health services seem not to have internalized the end of the mandate for control at all, they seem organized, that is, as if they still thought of the dangerous and incapable mental patient , with which it is not possible to talk or negotiate, to be sedated and kept in order to be able to cure it afterwards. How else to explain the fact that most of the Do spdc have closed doors and windows, minimal or no external spaces, do they use rituals of dispossession of objects, force life in pajamas, do they use mechanical restraint together with pharmacological ones? Of course, as long as mental health centers are just drug control clinics, with infrequent interviews and sporadic home visits, this type of SPDC becomes inevitable, in which it can even happen that you die tied to a bed. It should not be said that these observations discredit psychiatry: on the contrary, it is those psychiatrists who plan, with the administrators, and who manage this type of service who discredit psychiatry, confirming its stigma as daughter and heir of the asylum. Nor should it be said that these are only effects of the cuts because for decades these problems have been denounced and the solutions indicated: see for example the bill born in 2017 and recently re-presented by Serracchiani in the Chamber and Sensi in the Senate. The issue of amending the Penal Code to overcome the institution of incapacity due to mental defect also has its own bill, presented by deputy Magi. This is to say that the tools for relaunching the public mental health system in our country are there, provided that resources grow but also the will to truly free ourselves from the asylum.

13 maggio 2023