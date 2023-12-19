45 years of the National Health Service, a “sick person” looking for treatment (to cure ourselves better) – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

Among the problems of the NHS: long waiting lists for visits, tests, operations with consequent renunciation of treatment or recourse to private services (for those who can pay); Overcrowded emergency rooms; difficulty finding a family doctor or pediatrician near home; inequalities between patients. The proposal: A pact for the relaunch of public health

In a few days, December 23, 1978, will be the anniversary of Add n. 833 which, in implementation of the art. 32 of the Constitution (health is a fundamental right of the individual as well as an interest of the community), established the National Health Service (SSN), a complex system of structures and services which must guarantee everyone, in conditions of equality, universal access to health care (free or by paying the ticket), not only in terms of therapeutic treatments but also prevention and rehabilitation. But what is the situation 45 years later? According to the Gimbe Foundation, which created a for the occasion monograph The National Health Service turns 45. Long live the National Health Service!today the state of health of our NHS is precarious and requires urgent and appropriate care.

On the (traditional) principle, God rides out of universalism

This public health model inspired by principles of equity and universalism, financed by general taxation, has made it possible to obtain excellent health results that the whole world continues to envy us, stated Dr. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. Which for him adds: The founding principles of the Health Service have been widely betrayed. The reasons? The daily life of people, in particular the less well-off, is increasingly conditioned by the lack of enforceability of a fundamental right, that of health protection: interminable waiting times for a health service or a specialist visit, the need to resort to private spending up to The impoverishment of families and the renunciation of care, crowded emergency rooms, the impossibility of finding a family doctor or pediatrician near home, enormous regional and local inequalities leading to healthcare migration.

Numerous pathologies

The Gimbe Foundation reviews the numerous pathologies that afflict the National Health Service, from the under-funding of the NHS to the lack of personnel, to the too many inequalities between patients forcing them to migrate from one region to another for treatment; from waste to the expansion of the accredited private sector.

Cuts to the NHS over the last 15 years: First among poor countries in Europe

President Gimbe says: In the last 15 years all Governments, of every colour, have cut resources or not adequately financed the NHS to the point of bringing our country to be “first among the poor countries” in Europe in terms of public health spending per -you understand. In 2022, the Gimbe Foundation reports, Italy will be ahead only of Southern European countries (Spain, Portugal, Greece) and Eastern European countries (except the Czech Republic); with a gap, compared to the average of European states, which has progressively increased since 2010, reaching 801 euros per capita in 2022, a total of around 47.3 billion euros. Considering the period 2010-2022, then, the gap is approximately 33 billion.

Lacking staff and service cooperatives and token operators

The progressive subtraction of resources has led to the inexorable weakening of the NHS in its components: structural, technological, organizational and, above all, professional – underlines Dr. Cartabellotta –. The human capital that believes in the National Health Service is now forced to raise its voice with repeated strikes, to desperately ask to relaunch health personnel policies; also because the poor attitude of young people to undertake unattractive professions (for example nurses) and specialties (emergency doctors) which, in the face of low remuneration, present limited career prospects, unacceptable working conditions, or even risk of attacks: a scenario which, in the absence of decisive interventions by politicians, will end up legitimizing service cooperatives and token operators.

Inequalities between patients forced to be treated outside the Region

Furthermore, there are too many inequalities between patients, depending on the region or even the local health authority of residence. We find ourselves with 21 profoundly unequal regional health services, with a real “structural fracture” between North and South, with residents in most of the southern regions not even guaranteed the essential levels of assistance (Lea), that is, performances and services that must be guaranteed throughout the national territory. From the 2021 monitoring of the LEAs by the Ministry of Health, it appears that of the 14 compliant Regions, only three are southern (Abruzzo, Puglia and Basilicata) and positioned at the bottom of the ranking.

Differentiated autonomy, the risks

The risk – warns the Gimbe Foundation – that the North-South gap will increase, one of the main causes of healthcare mobility, i.e. the migration of patients to other regions (of the North) for treatment. Cartabellotta states: Differentiated autonomy, without defining and financing the essential levels of performance (Lep), will only amplify inequalities, normatively legitimizing the North-South divide and violating the principle of equality in the right to health protection and settling the final blow to the National Health Service.

The advance of the accredited private individual

According to theStatistical yearbook of the National Health Service (2021) of the Ministry of Health, accredited private structures represent almost half of those that provide hospital care (48.6%) and 60.4% of those that provide specialist outpatient services. On the other hand, the structures intended for residential (84%) and semi-residential care (71.3%) and rehabilitation facilities (78.2%) are mainly managed by accredited private individuals.

Despite the awareness of the quality of numerous accredited private structures and the different “density” in the various Regions – reasons Cartabellotta – it is evident that to satisfy the health needs of the population, public protection decreases and private provision increases, which instead should be a free choice and not a necessity forced by the weakening of the public.

Civic network #SalviamoSSN

The Gimbe Foundation, ten years after the start of the #SalviamoSSN campaign, is now launching a civic network with regional sections. The president explains: The objective is to involve more and more people in the protection and relaunch of the NHS, as well as to promote an informed use of health services and benefits, in order to stem consumerist phenomena. Because, beyond the difficulties in accessing services, most people are not yet aware of the imminent risk: that of slowly but inexorably slipping, in the absence of a rapid reversal of direction, from a National Health Service founded on principles of universality, equality, fairness to protect a constitutional right, to 21 regional health systems based on the rules of the free market.

The network (you can already join Who information) aims to involve the whole country to defend and strengthen the NHS through coordinated actions and active participation. On 4 December, the Gimbe Foundation forwarded a formal request to the Presidency of the Republic, to the high officials of the State and to the Ministry of Health to establish an official logo identifying the NHS, which is currently missing (there are those of the regional health services – ed.).

A pact for public health

On the occasion of the 45th birthday of the National Health Service – concludes Cartabellotta – with our initiatives we want to reiterate to the population the inestimable value of the NHS and the mandatory need for a social and political pact which, regardless of party ideologies and changes in governments, recognizes that healthcare model is a pillar of our democracy, an indispensable achievement and a great lever for the economic development of the country.

