The 49-euro ticket is to be introduced on May 1, 2023, and the monthly ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, will be sold from April 3. The federal and state governments each want to compensate for half of the loss of income that the transport companies have suffered as a result of the lower price. The federal government will contribute to the financing of the ticket from 2023 to 2025 with 1.5 billion euros per year, the other half will be paid for by the federal states. The Bundestag decided that. The Federal Council still has to approve the relevant law at its next meeting at the end of March.

Yes, the 49-euro ticket is valid throughout Germany for local and regional buses and trains. An example: With a ticket purchased in Hamburg from the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund, regional trains in Bavaria or the underground in Berlin can also be used. The ticket is also accepted on the Hamburg harbor ferries. Ferries to the Schleswig-Holstein North Sea islands and long-distance trains such as ICE, IC or EC are not included.

In addition to a ticket valid throughout Germany, there is also numerous country-specific tickets. In Lower Saxony, for example, the government is planning a state-wide ticket for 29 euros per month for pupils, trainees and volunteers. But it will probably not come until 2024. The Hanover region has decided to offer the annual ticket for 365 euros, which was previously only available to volunteers, to holders of job or social tickets as of May 1st.

The 49-euro ticket can be purchased at the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV). already be pre-ordered. Existing subscriptions are automatically adjusted as soon as the new ticket starts. In addition, they want to make local public transport more attractive with the new climate ticket. All employees of companies who opt for the climate ticket receive either three free day tickets for the entire HVV network ("Climate Ticket S") or a monthly ticket valid nationwide ("Climate Ticket XL") for a maximum of 34.30 euros. Schleswig-Holstein is also planning to provide other offers in addition to the 49-euro ticket. The Ministry of Transport announced that there would continue to be a job ticket and an offer for students. In addition, the country wants to introduce a discounted ticket for people doing voluntary service.

The state government is still advising on a reduced price for trainees. A 365-euro ticket for seniors is also under discussion. The city of Stralsund wants to introduce a 9-euro ticket in an annual subscription for all residents as soon as – probably in March – the budget has been decided. If you are over 70 years old, you can use the Hanseatic city’s bus routes free of charge with the 70+ ticket until the end of 2023.

The Deutschlandticket is only available digitally in a monthly subscription. It is available via the apps or websites of the transport companies, from the railways and in customer centers. The 49 euros are debited from the account monthly. Customers receive the ticket on their smartphone via an app or on a chip card, or as a paper ticket for a transitional period. If you already have a subscription, you should ask your transport association whether there will be an automatic changeover. See also Deutschlandticket and citizen's allowance: Where can you get cheaper social tickets?

Unlike the monthly tickets of many transport companies, you cannot take other people with you with the 49-euro ticket – only children under the age of six travel for free. When taking bicycles and dogs with you, the conditions of the respective transport association apply. In most local transport networks and in the regional trains, passengers have to buy a bicycle ticket as usual.

Although the new Germany ticket is significantly more expensive than nine euros a month, it should still be worth it for many consumers. Who has an annual subscription for bus and train in the city of Hanover, for example, pays 59.80 euros per month. If you can use the 49-euro ticket for this in the future, you would save around 130 euros a year. With a subscription for the three tariff zones A, B and C you pay 97.80 euros per month and with the new ticket you would save 585 euros per year.

That is still open. The 49 euros are just the introductory price. For the years after 2023, the federal and state governments want to clarify together how financing will be secured with the agreed grants and ticket income. Later increases are therefore possible.

