49-euro ticket: when is it available and where is it valid?

49-euro ticket: when is it available and where is it valid?

The 49-euro ticket is to be introduced on May 1, 2023, and the monthly ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, will be sold from April 3. The federal and state governments each want to compensate for half of the loss of income that the transport companies have suffered as a result of the lower price. The federal government will contribute to the financing of the ticket from 2023 to 2025 with 1.5 billion euros per year, the other half will be paid for by the federal states. The Bundestag decided that. The Federal Council still has to approve the relevant law at its next meeting at the end of March.

