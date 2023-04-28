49-euro ticket: where is it valid and how does it work? | > – Guide

The 49-euro ticket will be introduced on May 1, 2023. The monthly pass, which is valid throughout Germany, is already available.

The Deutschlandticket is available via the apps or websites of the transport companies, Deutsche Bahn and in customer centers. Various companies also offer their own apps through which the subscription can be taken out, such as the transport service provider Mobility Inside with the “Dein Deutschlandticket” app. Customers receive the ticket on their smartphone via the app or on a chip card, or as a paper ticket for a transitional period. If you already have a subscription, you should ask your transport association whether there will be an automatic changeover.

Yes, the Germany ticket is only available as a subscription. However, the subscription can be canceled by the 10th of each month for the following month. The Deutschlandticket can be paid either monthly or as an annual one-off payment.

The payment methods for the Deutschlandticket vary depending on the transport company. Since the ticket is designed as a subscription model, many transport companies have chosen direct debit as the payment method, which makes it easy to make recurring payments. In addition, several transport companies also offer payment by credit or debit card as well as via PayPal. Cash payment at the service points of the transport associations is also possible. However, the payment must then be made for a whole year.

Yes, the 49-euro ticket is valid throughout Germany for local and regional buses and trains. An example: With a ticket purchased in Hamburg from the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund, regional trains in Bavaria or the underground in Berlin can also be used. The ticket is also accepted on the Hamburg harbor ferries. Ferries to the Schleswig-Holstein North Sea islands and long-distance trains such as ICE, IC or EC are not included. The exception is the IC between Bremen and Norddeich, which operates as a local train on this section. It can be used with the Deutschlandticket.

In addition to a ticket valid throughout Germany, there is also numerous country-specific tickets. In Lower Saxony, for example, the government is planning a state-wide ticket for 29 euros per month for pupils, trainees and volunteers. But it will probably not come until 2024. The Hanover region is also offering the annual ticket for 365 euros, which was previously only available to volunteers, to holders of job or social tickets from May 1st. The Germany ticket can also be used on the IC between Bremen and Norddeich, which operates as a local train on the route.

With the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV), existing subscriptions are automatically adjusted as soon as the new ticket starts. New customers can buy the Deutschlandticket from April 3 via the “HVV Switch App” and at all service points. Alternatively, the ticket is available as a chip card. Hamburg offers that Germany ticket cheaper for many. Pupils, for example, only pay 19 euros for a monthly pass. Trainees can use public transport nationwide with the “bonus ticket” for 29 euros per month, people with low incomes for 19 euros. The climate ticket is also new. All employees of companies who decide to do so will receive either three free day tickets for the entire HVV network (“Klimaticket S”) or a monthly ticket (“Klimaticket XL”) that is valid nationwide for a maximum of EUR 34.30.

Schleswig-Holstein also wants to provide other offers in addition to the 49-euro ticket. who a NAH.SH-Own job ticket has two options. He can use the ticket as before – the discount and employer subsidy remain in place. Or he changes the job ticket to the Germany ticket, which also includes an employer subsidy and discount, so that it is available from 16.55 euros. The Germany ticket is causing new discussions about the bathing railway, which connects the bathing resorts on the Bay of Lübeck. It could possibly be continued.

Apprentices, vocational students, volunteers and civil servant candidates in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania get the ticket for 29 euros. The state government also wants to introduce a discounted ticket for seniors in summer or at the beginning of autumn.

When the 49-euro ticket comes out on May 1st, students should also be able to benefit from it. For the time being, only “upgrade” solutions are planned, in which students pay the difference between their semester ticket and the 49-euro ticket in order to be able to use local public transport nationwide. Some states are already planning cheaper offers especially for students, a permanent nationwide model is to follow and is currently being developed.

Unlike the monthly tickets of many transport companies, you are not allowed to take other people with you with the 49-euro ticket – only children under the age of six travel for free. In Hamburg, however, there is a take-along regulation, for example for trainees with the “bonus ticket” and employees who use the professional ticket premium. When taking bicycles and dogs with you, the conditions of the respective transport association apply. In most local transport networks and in the regional trains, passengers have to buy a bicycle ticket as usual.

Although the new Germany ticket is significantly more expensive than nine euros a month, it should still be worth it for many consumers. Who has an annual subscription for bus and train in the city of Hanover, for example, pays 59.80 euros per month. If you can use the 49-euro ticket for this in the future, you would save around 130 euros a year. With a subscription for the three tariff zones A, B and C you pay 97.80 euros per month and with the new ticket you would save 585 euros per year.

That is still open. The 49 euros are just the introductory price. For the years after 2023, the federal and state governments want to clarify together how financing with the agreed grants and ticket income will be ensured. Later increases are therefore possible.

The federal and state governments each want to compensate for half of the loss of income that the transport companies have suffered as a result of the lower price. The federal government will contribute to the financing of the ticket from 2023 to 2025 with 1.5 billion euros per year, the other half will be paid for by the federal states.

