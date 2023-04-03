The 49-euro ticket will be introduced on May 1, 2023, and the monthly ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, will be sold from April 3. The federal and state governments each want to compensate for half of the loss of income that the transport companies have suffered as a result of the lower price. The federal government will contribute to the financing of the ticket from 2023 to 2025 with 1.5 billion euros per year, the other half will be paid for by the federal states.

Yes, the 49-euro ticket is valid throughout Germany for local and regional buses and trains. An example: With a ticket purchased in Hamburg from the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund, regional trains in Bavaria or the underground in Berlin can also be used. The ticket is also accepted on the Hamburg harbor ferries. Ferries to the Schleswig-Holstein North Sea islands and long-distance trains such as ICE, IC or EC are not included.

In addition to a ticket valid throughout Germany, there is also numerous country-specific tickets. In Lower Saxony, for example, the government is planning a state-wide ticket for 29 euros per month for pupils, trainees and volunteers. But it will probably not come until 2024. The Hanover region has decided to offer the annual ticket for 365 euros, which was previously only available to volunteers, to holders of job or social tickets as of May 1st.

The 49-euro ticket can already be pre-ordered from the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV). Existing subscriptions are automatically adjusted as soon as the new ticket starts. New customers can buy the Deutschlandticket from April 3 via the “HVV Switch App” and at all service points. Alternatively, the ticket is available as a chip card. Hamburg offers that Germany ticket cheaper for many. Pupils, for example, only pay 19 euros for a monthly pass. Trainees can use public transport nationwide with the “bonus ticket” for 29 euros per month, people with low incomes for 19 euros. The climate ticket is also new. All employees of companies who decide to do so will receive either three free day tickets for the entire HVV network (“Klimaticket S”) or a monthly ticket (“Klimaticket XL”) that is valid nationwide for a maximum of EUR 34.30.

Schleswig-Holstein also wants to provide other offers in addition to the 49-euro ticket. who a NAH.SH-Own job ticket has two options. He can use the ticket as before – the discount and employer subsidy remain in place. Or he changes the job ticket to the Germany ticket, which also includes an employer subsidy and discount, so that it is available from 16.55 euros.

Apprentices, vocational students, volunteers and civil servant candidates in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania get the ticket for 29 euros. The state government also wants to introduce a discounted ticket for seniors in summer or at the beginning of autumn.

When the 49-euro ticket comes out on May 1st, students nationwide should also benefit from it. The transport ministers of the federal states have agreed on this. According to this, students would have to temporarily pay the difference between their semester ticket and the 49-euro ticket in order to be able to use local transport nationwide. A permanent nationwide model should follow as soon as possible and is currently being developed.

The Deutschlandticket is only available digitally in a monthly subscription. It is via the apps or websites of the transport companies, on the railway and in customer centers ab 3. April available. The 49 euros are debited from the account monthly. Customers receive the ticket on their smartphone via an app or on a chip card, or as a paper ticket for a transitional period. If you already have a subscription, you should ask your transport association whether there will be an automatic changeover.

Unlike the monthly tickets of many transport companies, you are not allowed to take other people with you with the 49-euro ticket – only children under the age of six travel for free. In Hamburg, however, there is a take-along regulation, for example for trainees with the “bonus ticket” and employees who use the professional ticket premium. When taking bicycles and dogs with you, the conditions of the respective transport association apply. In most local transport networks and in the regional trains, passengers have to buy a bicycle ticket as usual. See also Medical students in the square in Genoa ask for more training - Liguria

Although the new Germany ticket is significantly more expensive than nine euros a month, it should still be worth it for many consumers. Who has an annual subscription for bus and train in the city of Hanover, for example, pays 59.80 euros per month. If you can use the 49-euro ticket for this in the future, you would save around 130 euros a year. With a subscription for the three tariff zones A, B and C you pay 97.80 euros per month and with the new ticket you would save 585 euros per year.

That is still open. The 49 euros are just the introductory price. For the years after 2023, the federal and state governments want to clarify together how financing with the agreed grants and ticket income will be ensured. Later increases are therefore possible.

