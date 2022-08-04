From August 4, 2022 (Thursday), “ monster hunter ” series sale will be held on the Steam Store and PlayStation Store. The main feature of this sale is “ monster hunter rises available on the Steam store, but now up to 49% off! Here’s your chance to play this wildly popular game that has sold over 10 million copies worldwide at an affordable price. Plus, Buy the massively massive content slated for a free August update Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn, expand the world of Monster Hunter Rise!

Held on the Steam Store and PlayStation Store!

Steam Store: Until Wednesday, August 17th at 1:59

Steam “Monster Hunter Rise” (main game)

Original price 5,990 yen (tax included) →Promotional price 3,054 yen (tax included) 49% off!

Steam “Monster Hunter Story 2 ~Wings of Destruction~” (main game)

Original price 6,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 3,495 yen (tax included) less50%！

Monster Hunter: World on Steam (main game)

Original price 2,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 1,495 yen (tax included) less50%！

Steam “Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” (Super Large Expansion)

Original price 3,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 1,995 yen (tax included) minus50%！

DLC Sale Items

In addition to the software, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 DLC will also be available!

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit: 1,500 yen (tax included) → 49% off 765 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1: 2,040 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,527 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 2: 3,027 yen (tax included) → 24% off 2,273 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3: 2,520 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,890 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4: 2,520 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,890 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Stories 2 ~Wings of Ruin~ Deluxe Kit: 1,500 yen (tax included) → 50% off 750 yen (tax included)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: DLC pack: 2,533 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,898 yen (tax included)

Monster Hair: DLC set: 400 yen (tax included) → 25% off sale price 300 yen (tax included)

Hui Na’s Outfit: DLC set: 804 yen (tax included) → 604 yen (tax included) 24% of the sale price

Navi Blue Coordination: DLC set: 1,407 yen (tax included) → 24% off 1,057 yen

PlayStation Store: until Wednesday 17 August 23:59

Monster Hunter: World (main game) for PS4

Original price 1,990 yen (tax included)→Promotional price 1,492 yen (tax included) discount25%！

PS4 “Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” (super-large expansion content)

Original price 2,990 yen (tax included) →Promotional price 1,973 yen (tax included) 34% off！

