From August 4, 2022 (Thursday), “monster hunter” series sale will be held on the Steam Store and PlayStation Store. The main feature of this sale is “monster hunter risesavailable on the Steam store, but now up to 49% off! Here’s your chance to play this wildly popular game that has sold over 10 million copies worldwide at an affordable price. Plus, Buy the massively massive content slated for a free August updateMonster Hunter Rise:Breaking Dawn, expand the world of Monster Hunter Rise!
Held on the Steam Store and PlayStation Store!
Steam Store: Until Wednesday, August 17th at 1:59
Steam “Monster Hunter Rise” (main game)
- Original price 5,990 yen (tax included) →Promotional price 3,054 yen (tax included) 49% off!
Steam “Monster Hunter Story 2 ~Wings of Destruction~” (main game)
- Original price 6,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 3,495 yen (tax included) less50%！
Monster Hunter: World on Steam (main game)
- Original price 2,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 1,495 yen (tax included) less50%！
Steam “Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” (Super Large Expansion)
- Original price 3,990 yen (tax included)→Sale price 1,995 yen (tax included) minus50%！
DLC Sale Items
In addition to the software, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 DLC will also be available!
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit: 1,500 yen (tax included) → 49% off 765 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1: 2,040 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,527 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 2: 3,027 yen (tax included) → 24% off 2,273 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3: 2,520 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,890 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 4: 2,520 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,890 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 ~Wings of Ruin~ Deluxe Kit: 1,500 yen (tax included) → 50% off 750 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: DLC pack: 2,533 yen (tax included) → 25% off 1,898 yen (tax included)
- Monster Hair: DLC set: 400 yen (tax included) → 25% off sale price 300 yen (tax included)
- Hui Na’s Outfit: DLC set: 804 yen (tax included) → 604 yen (tax included) 24% of the sale price
- Navi Blue Coordination: DLC set: 1,407 yen (tax included) → 24% off 1,057 yen
Please check the official Steam website for purchase information.
PlayStation Store: until Wednesday 17 August 23:59
Monster Hunter: World (main game) for PS4
- Original price 1,990 yen (tax included)→Promotional price 1,492 yen (tax included) discount25%！
PS4 “Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” (super-large expansion content)
- Original price 2,990 yen (tax included) →Promotional price 1,973 yen (tax included) 34% off！
See the PlayStation Store for purchase information.
From the mainline game to the mega expansion content, it has become a solid lineup. Please note that Steam and PlayStation have different sales periods! For more information on this sale, visit the official Monster Hunter website.