After the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it is logical that chip maker Qualcomm will launch the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Although this new mid-range processor has not yet been announced, well-known whistleblower Evan Blass has just detailed specifications. and features are made public with Twitter.

4nm process decentralization mid-level

According to the specifications and features list uploaded by Blass, the positioning of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is believed to be the successor model of Snapdragon 695, and there will be considerable progress. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, numbered SM6450, will use 4nm process technology, and will use a Qualcomm Kyro CPU up to 2.2GHz, support USB 3.1 and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM up to 2,750MHz.

Expected to be published before the end of the year

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will have a built-in Snapdragon X62 5G Modem, support both mmWave and sub-6GHz, and support WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. In terms of cameras, mobile phone manufacturers can use a 13MP triple lens or a 25MP + 16MP dual lens, or they can choose a 48MP single lens, which supports up to 30fps 4K HDR recording and 240fps 270p super slow motion recording. Blass, who broke the news, did not disclose the launch time of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which is expected to be announced in November along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Source: gizmochina