The PS4 has basically reached the end of its production lifecycle, as SONY no longer reports sales figures for the console. Originally launched in late 2013, the PS4 ended up shipping 117.2 million units as of March 2022, an impressive number that makes the PS4 currently the fourth best-selling console of all time.

The three best-selling consoles of all time include the Game Boy and Game Boy Color (118.7 million), the Nintendo DS handheld system (154 million), and the PS2 (155 million), according to Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partner. The PS4 may soon be overtaken, as the Nintendo Switch recently sold 111 million units and is still considered to be in the middle of its life cycle.

The PS4 was a huge leap forward for SONY at the time, with the initial version featuring hardware that provided a major graphical upgrade for the game, while the console also focused on creating a more connected way for users by providing users with tools for screen capture and live streaming experience. The PS4 Pro came out in 2016 with a redesigned look that lost its original angularity, but also had more powerful hardware.

Sony’s current console, the PS5, has been a best-seller, but it has struggled to reach the same sales record as the PS4 due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors around the world. Supply chain issues are currently slowly improving, and SONY expects sales to reach 18 million units this fiscal year, with total sales currently at 21.7 million units.

