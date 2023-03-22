Home Health 4th International Patient Safety Summit in Saudi Arabia
Health

4th International Patient Safety Summit in Saudi Arabia

by admin

This year, from March 2nd to 3rd, representatives from 49 countries and international organizations such as the WHO, ICN and IAPO debated. In addition to digitization, the linking of reporting and learning systems, drug therapy safety and economic issues were on the agenda. The results were recorded in the Jeddah Declaration on Patient Safety issued by the participating countries.

